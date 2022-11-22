IN PERAK, POLITICAL ‘SHARING & CARING’ FOR THE FIRST TIME – AFTER UMNO’S SAARANI MADE MB – 10 PERAK EXCO MEMBERS SWORN IN – 3 FROM UMNO, 2 FROM PKR, 1 FROM AMANAH & 4 FROM DAP – WITH DAP ANNOUNCING ITS BACKING FOR UMNO’S WAN ROSDY TO BE PAHANG MB – AS SULTAN NAZRIN WARNS MALAYSIANS NOT TO HAND THE COUNTRY’S FUTURE TO RACIAL & RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS

PETALING JAYA: Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah has sworn in 10 state executive councillors, comprising seven from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and three from Barisan Nasional (BN).
According to a report from The Vibes, the swearing-in ceremony took place this morning.
The exco members are Nizar Jamaluddin (Amanah-Sungai Rapat), Azlan Helmi (PKR-Tualang Sekah), Sandrea Ng (PKR-Teja), A Sivanesan (DAP-Sungkai), Teh Kok Lim (DAP-Aulong), Loh Sze Yee (DAP-Jalong), Woo Kah Leong (DAP-Pasir Bedamar), Zolkafly Harun (Umno-Lintang), Salbiah Mohamed (Umno-Temengor) and Khairuddin Abu Hanapiah (Umno-Belanja).
Yesterday, Kota Tampan assemblyman Saarani Mohamad was sworn in as the 15th Perak menteri besar, a post he held before the dissolution of the state’s legislative assembly.
This came following an agreement between the state chapters of BN and PH to jointly form the state government.
Perikatan Nasional won 26 state seats in Perak, followed by PH with 24, and BN with nine in the recently concluded general election. FMT
DAP backing Wan Rosdy as Pahang MB
PETALING JAYA: Pahang DAP has decided to back Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to continue serving as menteri besar while expressing willingness to work with Barisan Nasional to form the state government.
However, it acknowledged that the Pahang palace will have the final say on who becomes the menteri besar.
“We will give them time to settle their matters first. We’re leaving it to Amirudin to hold discussions with Pahang BN to find a solution.
“We’re expecting good news to be announced today,” Leong said.
Wan Rosdy said Pahang PH did not have any candidates for the menteri besar’s post, adding that the coalition only had eight state seats.
No party has formed the Pahang government yet, after Perikatan Nasional won 17 seats in the state assembly, followed by BN with 16 and PH with eight.
The election for the Tioman seat will be held on Dec 7 following the death of PN’s candidate Yunus Ramli on Saturday morning.
PH and BN have jointly formed the Perak state government, with state Umno chief Saarani Mohamad sworn in as the 15th menteri besar yesterday.
Talks are ongoing on a PH-BN federal government. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has given party leaders and heads of coalitions until 2pm today to propose their prime ministerial candidates. FMT
Sultan Nazrin: Don’t hand country’s future to racial, religious extremists
Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah has called on Malaysians to reject racial and religious extremists.
“After 62 years of independence, the voice which unites and the voice of moderation that encompasses the people, never allow this to be seized by anyone for the purposes of shallow short-term politics.
“The future of the people and the country should not be handed to groups that bring racial and religious extremist ideologies,” the sultan decreed, according to Sinar Harian.
The monarch was speaking at the 48th convocation of the Ungku Omar Polytechnic in Ipoh today.
Addressing the graduates, Sultan Nazrin said youths must value unity, and respect the presence of other races, and avoid things that can hurt feelings, deny the rights of any race, or impinge on any basic things agreed on when the Federal Constitution was written.
“The responsibility of defending this independent country’s sovereignty is the responsibility of all, to ensure the country remains peaceful and prosperous,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Perak ruler also spoke about the role of the youth as future voters in the next general election, with 66 percent of voters expected to be between the age of 18 and 40.
“This decision should not be seen as just giving voting rights to the youth, but should be interpreted as an opportunity to give a bigger power to our youths to determine the country’s leadership and choose its government,” the sultan was quoted as saying by The Star.
“Choosing a government is serious because the people and the country depend on those given the power to form the government.
“Evaluation should be based on rationality and facts, and not on sentiment and emotion,” he added. MKINI
