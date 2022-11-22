IN PERAK, POLITICAL ‘SHARING & CARING’ FOR THE FIRST TIME – AFTER UMNO’S SAARANI MADE MB – 10 PERAK EXCO MEMBERS SWORN IN – 3 FROM UMNO, 2 FROM PKR, 1 FROM AMANAH & 4 FROM DAP – WITH DAP ANNOUNCING ITS BACKING FOR UMNO’S WAN ROSDY TO BE PAHANG MB – AS SULTAN NAZRIN WARNS MALAYSIANS NOT TO HAND THE COUNTRY’S FUTURE TO RACIAL & RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS

PETALING JAYA: Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah has sworn in 10 state executive councillors, comprising seven from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and three from Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to a report from The Vibes, the swearing-in ceremony took place this morning.

Aside from the 10 exco members, DAP’s Canning assemblyman Jenny Choy took her oath as state assembly deputy speaker.

The exco members are Nizar Jamaluddin (Amanah-Sungai Rapat), Azlan Helmi (PKR-Tualang Sekah), Sandrea Ng (PKR-Teja), A Sivanesan (DAP-Sungkai), Teh Kok Lim (DAP-Aulong), Loh Sze Yee (DAP-Jalong), Woo Kah Leong (DAP-Pasir Bedamar), Zolkafly Harun (Umno-Lintang), Salbiah Mohamed (Umno-Temengor) and Khairuddin Abu Hanapiah (Umno-Belanja).

Yesterday, Kota Tampan assemblyman Saarani Mohamad was sworn in as the 15th Perak menteri besar, a post he held before the dissolution of the state’s legislative assembly.

This came following an agreement between the state chapters of BN and PH to jointly form the state government.

Perikatan Nasional won 26 state seats in Perak, followed by PH with 24, and BN with nine in the recently concluded general election. FMT

