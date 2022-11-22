KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional leaders have indicated that the coalition was ready to remain in the opposition and would not be part of either a Pakatan Harapan- or Perikatan Nasional-led government.

The tone has already been set that Barisan, which has unexpectedly become a kingmaker, decided not to support either coalition.

Barisan leaders, who continued their discussions until late Monday (Nov 21) night, have continued their meetings Tuesday (Nov 22) morning.

It is understood that the stand being conveyed is that Barisan would rather be outside any government.

On Monday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan set the tone by saying Perikatan and Pakatan should consider setting up a government instead, saying that Barisan was prepared to be the opposition.

He said Barisan would be ready to provide checks and balances and be a responsible opposition.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah has also reportedly said he was convinced that Barisan would be better off that way.

He said the coalition had to accept the people’s decision of not wanting it to be in the government.

It is understood that component party leaders found that the grassroots were against joining a Pakatan government after the incessant criticism against Barisan.

“During the campaign, Pakatan said a vote for Barisan is a vote for Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but now it looks like a vote for Pakatan is a vote for Zahid,” a Barisan leader said.

Ahmad Zahid, the Umno president and Barisan chairman, has come under intense pressure to quit and take responsibility for the heavy defeat in the 15th General Election.

He has also been called out by other Umno leaders for his readiness to strike a deal with Pakatan.

Umno leaders also said it was difficult for them to convince their members that Barisan would work with DAP.

Non-Malay Barisan leaders said they would be “drowned” by the 40 DAP MPs in Pakatan while backing Perikatan meant working with PAS leaders who had taken a strong religious stance and were pushing the Islamist party’s hard-line agenda.

Barisan leaders also said they were prepared to work out a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with any minority government to ensure the country remains stable.

Confidence and supply agreement (CSA) is a political arrangement in a hung parliament in which an opposition party agrees not to vote against a minority government to pass votes of confidence or budgetary matters. – ANN

