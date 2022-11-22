UNABLE TO FISH OUT MORE POSTS, IT LOOKS LIKE UMNO-BN HAVE DECIDED NOT TO FORM NEW GOVT WITH PAKATAN – PERHAPS, ANTI-ZAHID FACTION, MCA & MIC FIGURE THEY CAN SQUEEZE MORE FROM EITHER PN OR PH IF THEY OUT OF ‘ANY GOVT’ – WAIT TILL THEY GET PLAYED OUT BY BERSATU-PAS AGAIN & ONLY THE ANTI-ZAHID FACTION & LAPDOGS BENEFIT – FOR ANWAR & PAKATAN, CHIN UP! ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER WAY WILL COME – FOR MALAYSIANS LOOKING FOR A STABLE FUTURE, REMEMBER THE NON-MALAY ‘TRAITORS’ MCA & MIC, FOR THE MALAYS IT’LL BE THE ANTI-ZAHID CAMP TO GO AFTER
BN looks set to stay out of any coalition govt
KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional leaders have indicated that the coalition was ready to remain in the opposition and would not be part of either a Pakatan Harapan- or Perikatan Nasional-led government.
The tone has already been set that Barisan, which has unexpectedly become a kingmaker, decided not to support either coalition.
Barisan leaders, who continued their discussions until late Monday (Nov 21) night, have continued their meetings Tuesday (Nov 22) morning.
It is understood that the stand being conveyed is that Barisan would rather be outside any government.
On Monday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan set the tone by saying Perikatan and Pakatan should consider setting up a government instead, saying that Barisan was prepared to be the opposition.
He said Barisan would be ready to provide checks and balances and be a responsible opposition.
Umno supreme council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah has also reportedly said he was convinced that Barisan would be better off that way.
He said the coalition had to accept the people’s decision of not wanting it to be in the government.
It is understood that component party leaders found that the grassroots were against joining a Pakatan government after the incessant criticism against Barisan.
“During the campaign, Pakatan said a vote for Barisan is a vote for Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but now it looks like a vote for Pakatan is a vote for Zahid,” a Barisan leader said.
Ahmad Zahid, the Umno president and Barisan chairman, has come under intense pressure to quit and take responsibility for the heavy defeat in the 15th General Election.
He has also been called out by other Umno leaders for his readiness to strike a deal with Pakatan.
Umno leaders also said it was difficult for them to convince their members that Barisan would work with DAP.
Non-Malay Barisan leaders said they would be “drowned” by the 40 DAP MPs in Pakatan while backing Perikatan meant working with PAS leaders who had taken a strong religious stance and were pushing the Islamist party’s hard-line agenda.
Barisan leaders also said they were prepared to work out a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with any minority government to ensure the country remains stable.
Confidence and supply agreement (CSA) is a political arrangement in a hung parliament in which an opposition party agrees not to vote against a minority government to pass votes of confidence or budgetary matters. – ANN
No SD signing yet, says MCA sec-gen
Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional chief Muhyiddin Yassin are racing to capture Putrajaya with both claiming to have a majority.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has extended coalition leaders until 2pm today to prove their claims.
MCA seg-gen: No SD signing yet, statement will be issued
12.05pm: MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon says the BN supreme council meeting has decided if a BN-Pakatan Harapan collaboration would be realised.
Chong, speaking to the press, says the BN top brass is meeting with coalition MPs now.
“We have discussed, and they are meeting with MPs now.
“It was a good discussion. No signing of SDs yet. Let BN chief (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) or secretary-general (Zambry Abdul Kadir) issue a statement,” he says.
Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong echoes Chong’s sentiments, saying “they will make the announcement”.
DAP urges calm over political deadlock
12.11pm: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has urged calm from all quarters pending the final decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on choosing the prime minister.
“The ongoing process may be new to our country, but it is normal in parliamentary democracy in the Westminster system, where no one political party/coalition gains the majority in the August House.
“DAP will forever uphold the principles of the Rukun Negara, and defend the supremacy of the country’s Constitution,” Loke says in a statement today.
“Peace and security of the rakyat must be preserved in celebrating the burgeoning democracy in the country,” he adds.
Free popcorn to watch political drama unfold
12pm: The media gathering outside Gate 2 of Istana Negara gets free popcorn while waiting to provide the nation with updates on the unfolding political drama.
Most sit at the tables but others bring their own chair.
BN and PN top brass in concurrent meetings
11.45am: Top BN leaders are currently meeting on the 30th floor of WTCKL, Kuala Lumpur.
Some of them, including Sungai Besar division chief Jamal Md Yunos, seem to suggest that a BN-Pakatan Harapan deal is in the offing.
A short distance away in Bukit Damansara, top Perikatan Nasional leaders are converging at Muhyiddin Yassin’s house.
Among those present at PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu and PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.
Hamzah: Another MP backs Muhyiddin as PM
11.30am: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has received a statutory declaration (SD) from another MP, backing the coalition’s chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.
PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin says in a statement that the SD has been delivered to Istana Negara this morning. However, the statement does not give the name of the MP.
The country has been locked in an impasse over forming the government after last Saturday’s 15th general election, with Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin claiming to have a majority to capture Putrajaya.
Umno must call for EGM, says Jalaluddin
10.50am: Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias says Umno must call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) if the party decides to collaborate with Pakatan Harapan.
He reiterates the party’s decision not to work together with Harapan, saying no one individual can change the party’s stance.
“I contested under BN, I’m a party man. I will not go against the party stance.
“If the party makes a new decision, it has to be agreed by all MPs,” he tells the waiting press at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.
More BN leaders arrive for meeting
10.30am: It is understood that caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also arrived at the Umno headquarters to attend the BN supreme council meeting.
It is believed that Ismail Sabri entered the building via basement parking. His press secretary Azmi Tarmizi is spotted here.
Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin and MIC deputy president M Saravanan are also seen entering the building.
BN top brass to meet at 11am
9.50am: Umno Federal Territory chief Johari Abdul Ghani arrives at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.
Johari is among BN’s top leaders to arrive here for an apparent coalition supreme council meeting which is scheduled at 11am today.
However, the Titiwangsa MP refuses to divulge further details to the waiting reporters.
MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon arrives shortly after Johari at 9.55am.
“To decide,” Chong says briefly when asked about the meeting.
Chong’s arrival is followed by MCA deputy president Mah Hang Soon.
All quiet at Umno headquarters
8.30am: It’s an overcast morning in much of the Klang Valley.
So far, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), the headquarters of BN and Umno, is quiet.
Some reporters are also stationing themselves outside Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Sungai Long, Selangor.
According to Sin Chew Daily, some reporters were there since 5am.
Racial rhetoric worries Anwar
8am: Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim is concerned over the fanning of racial sentiments and rhetoric of late. He blames it on “desperate” and “interested” groups.
“The work and efforts in forming a responsible and stable government should not be disturbed because Malays, Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli and the natives of Sabah and Sarawak are brothers.
“They are the people of Malaysia who love peace,” says Anwar in a statement early this morning.
Anwar says he supports an earlier statement made by inspector-general of police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani who warned social media users not to misuse their platforms to spread provocative content that could lead to public unrest. MKINI
