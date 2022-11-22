ANNUAR MUSA – NOW NO LONGER MINISTER, ALSO ALREADY DROPPED AS MP & MAYBE SOON NO PARTY EVEN – FULL OF BITTERNESS TOWARDS ZAHID – ‘HE SHOULD SACK HIMSELF’ – EVEN AS CLOSE PAL FROM PN HAMZAH REVEALS RECEIVING ONE MORE SD SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN AS PM, TAKING PN’S TOTAL SUPPORT TO 113 MPs

GE15: Zahid should sack himself, Annuar says

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi must sack himself for going against two of the party’s decisions made in the last Umno general assembly, senior party leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

The former Ketereh member of parliament said Zahid should reflect on his actions before issuing threats to Umno MPs.

This is in relation to Zahid’s recent remark saying Umno MPs had signed a statutory declaration (SD) before GE15 which allowed him to have the final say in forming alliances.

He said failure to adhere to the signed SD would result in the MPs being sacked from the party and losing their seats.

Annuar said Zahid’s recent action of working with Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is akin to disobeying Umno and its decisions.

“Firstly, the assembly decided that we will work on Muafakat Nasional (MN) and secondly, there will be no Anwar and no DAP.

“We must understand that whatever’s decided will be part of our policy and the ‘no Anwar no DAP’ decision was brought from the political bureau to the supreme council and lastly to PAU.

“So, if anyone should be sacked, it is not the MPs but the president himself, because he doesn’t have the power to override the general assembly’s decision,” he said in an interview on Suara.TV last night.

Annuar also reminded that Zahid as party president did not have the full authority to sack a member, adding that there was a long process to follow before he could do so.

Annuar who is former Barisan Nasional secretary-general said the process of sacking a party member must go through the supreme council members.

“The myth of claiming the president can do whatever he likes, is what’s destroying Umno.”

Regarding the SD, Annuar said Zahid would not be able to take action against MPs who don’t obey his instructions, adding that the signed documents were unconstitutional.

“The SDs were signed before those leaders become MPs. They signed it under duress because they wanted to be nominated and the condition was to sign the SDs.

“At the same time, the power to appoint a prime minister, as stated in the Federal Constitution, is in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s hand based on the majority support of (individual) MPs, not party presidents.

“If we sign anything that goes against any articles in the Federal Constitution, it means the document is unconstitutional.”

In the last few days, calls for Zahid to step down from Umno and BN grew louder after he sent a signal that he was in negotiation with Anwar and PH.

While some BN leaders continue to support Zahid, others including caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and caretaker defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein have voiced their disagreement with the Bagan Datuk MP.  NST

PN received another SD backing Muhyiddin, says Hamzah

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin says the coalition now has the backing of 113 MPs to form the next government.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has received another statutory declaration (SD) from a MP backing its chairman, Muhyiddin Yassin, as the next prime minister.

In a brief statement, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the SD was sent to Istana Negara this morning.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has given party leaders and heads of coalitions until 2pm today to propose their prime ministerial candidates.

PN won 73 seats in the general election, 39 seats short of a simple majority of 112 in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

On Saturday night, PN chairman Muhyiddin said he had secured enough support to become the prime minister, hinting that he was able to draw on support from Barisan Nasional MPs.

However, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied this, stating that BN has not negotiated with any coalition to form the next government.

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim has since said that PH and BN are in negotiations to form the government, and leaders from both PH and BN were seen at a meeting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The BN Supreme Council is currently in a meeting ahead of the 2pm deadline set by Istana Negara.  FMT

