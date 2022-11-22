Tie-ups in 2 states a sign of PH, BN govt?

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) cooperation in Perak and Pahang is a strong indication of their possible federal-level tie-up.

A cooperation between PH, which won 82 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15), and BN, which won 30 seats, would give them the minimum of 112 seats needed to form a coalition government.

Analysts say a collaboration between the former nemesis in a unity government was a real possibility and a two-coalition cooperation would be less complicated than a multi-pact one.

“They have no choice but to work with each other, at least for the next four to five years.

“What we are seeing in Perak is likely to be adopted in the federal government,” Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Dr Azmi Hassan said, referring to PH and BN forming the Perak state government.

He said PH giving way to BN in Perak for the menteri besar post was an indicator that BN might agree to PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becoming prime minister.

“Of course, the difference is huge when it comes to forming the federal government. BN may ask that the prime minister’s position be held on a rotation basis.”

The coalitions are also working together in Pahang, with BN’s 16 state seats and PH’s eight.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 17 of the 42 state seats in Pahang.

Combined, PH and BN won the popular vote in GE15, receiving support from 9,243,988 Malay-sians, which is 59.7 per cent of the total 15,491,953 ballots cast. PH secured 37.5 per cent of the total ballots and BN 22.2 per cent.

Other coalitions — PN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sarawak (GRS) — polled 5,505,955 votes, or 35.5 per cent, of the total ballots.

While PN has been public about its confidence in forming the government since Saturday night, PH and BN have been holding talks away from the media glare.

Just before noon yesterday, PH and BN members of parliament converged at Seri Pacific Hotel, a stone’s throw away from the Umno headquarters, to finalise talks to meet the deadline set by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to form a government before for 2pm today.

The deadline was extended for 24 hours following an appeal from the coalitions for more time.

At press time, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim seemed to have decided to work with BN and was ready to do away with the Pakatan Harapan name and logo.

Observers suggested that the unity government that would be formed would be known as Harapan Nasional or Barisan Harapan.

Anwar gave an assurance that PH would not interfere with court cases involving BN leaders if the two coalitions form a cooperation, as the judiciary should remain independent.

“Court cases are under the judiciary, an independent body. We will not interfere with the judicial process,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

DAP, which won 40 parliamentary seats for PH, through its chairman, Lim Guan Eng, said the party would leave it to the PH top leadership to decide on the cooperation.

“As part of the PH coalition, if PH and BN are forming a coalition government, we will support it.”

Yesterday, Pas president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang told the media after leaving PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s house that PN, along with GPS and GRS were en route to Putrajaya, with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president set to become the 10th prime minister.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who on Sunday said the Borneo coalitions would cooperate with PN and BN, yesterday demanded that the new federal government allocate at least 10 per cent of the total annual federal development budget to Sarawak.

He said the allocation must be directly disbursed to the State Trust Account to expedite the implementation of federal projects in the state.

The New Straits Times was made to understand that inter-party talks would also extend to the Borneo bloc, with BN leaders engaging GPS.

Both PH and BN had said in the past that the key to taking Putrajaya was lay with GPS.

National Professors Council senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said the Borneo bloc would be consistent in its stand that it would support the coalition that forms the federal government.

He said Sabah and Sarawak would not be left out of the federal government and would want to be part of an inclusive ruling regime.

“It all boils down to what PH and BN will be able to offer the Borneo bloc,” he said, adding that at press time, there had been no indication that GPS would issue a statement on retracting its support for PN.

Parti Warisan, with its three parliamentary seats, had been consistent in saying it would stand with the coalition that takes Putrajaya.

If PH, BN, GPS, GRS and Warisan join forces, their cooperation pact will have 143 seats in Parliament. NST

All eyes on Istana Negara again today

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara has again become the attention of Malaysians as coalition and political leaders are expected to submit support for their respective 10th prime minister candidate to the King before 2pm.

About 100 media personnel have camped outside the palace starting 8am to report on the latest political development.

Yesterday, Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah had consented the name and numbers submission process be postponed to 2pm today.

He said this was following the request from coalition leaders and politcal leaders.

After the Nov 19 poll, Election Commission declared that none of the parties command a simple majority to form a new government.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won 82 parliamentary seats, Periktan Nasional (PN) that led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin secured 73 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that won 30 seats.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg won 23 seats, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) with six seats, Parti Warisan Sabah with three seats, Parti Bangsa Malaysia secured one seat and two independent candidates won.

PN and PH has both claimed that they had simple majority to form a new government. NST

