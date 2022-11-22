RESIGN! ANTI-ZAHID FACTION TOLD TO QUIT AHEAD OF KEY MEETING – IF THEY DON’T BACK THE PARTY DECISION TO FORM FEDERAL GOVT WITH PAKATAN – ‘I THINK BN MPs WHO OPPOSE ON THIS MATTER ACTUALLY WANT TO BE FIRED SO THEY CAN BECOME INDEPENDENT MPs & SUPPORT A PM CANDIDATE NOT BACKED BY BN’ – INDEED, IF SARAWAK’S GPS CAN THINK OF THE INTEREST OF THE PEOPLE IN THE PENINSULA & LET THE KING DECIDE – WHO ARE GANG ANNUAR MUSA, OTHER UMNO MALCONTENTS WHOSE INTERNAL SABOTAGE CONTRIBUTED TO UMNO’S DEFEAT, POLITICAL FREELOADERS MCA & MIC TO OBJECT?
November 22, 2022 11:22 am by | 0 Comments
BN leaders arrive for meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn building
KUALA LUMPUR: Several Barisan Nasional leaders have arrived at the Menara Dato’ Onn building this morning for a meeting to resolve the issue surrounding the formation of the next federal government.
Among those present include MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.
The coalition has less than four hours to reach a decision, before presenting its consensus during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by 2pm today.
Yesterday, a number of BN leaders had a gathering with several Pakatan Harapan counterparts including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whom later confirmed that talks on forming a coalition government were held. NST
Nur Jazlan to BN MPs: Back party decision or quit
PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno deputy chief and Pulai Member of Parliament Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has told Barisan Nasional MPs who support a candidate for the top post of prime minister that is not backed by the coalition to resign.
The former deputy home minister who is also the Pulai Umno chief has reminded newly elected MPs that they did sign a pledge giving party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the mandate to decide on any political cooperation in the formation of the new government before they became candidates for the general election (GE15).
“I think BN MP’s who oppose Zahid on this matter actually want to be fired on purpose so they can become independent MP’s and support a prime ministerial candidate who is not backed by BN,” he told local news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
“I urge these BN MPs to resign if they are sincere in their political struggle and for the sake of Umno and BN’s future,” he said
Nur Jazlan also reminded BN MP’s to refrain from playing ‘dirty politics’ and in ‘manipulating’ party members and the people by calling for Zahid’s resignation.
Zahid and other members of the BN Supreme Council held a meeting with Pakatan Harapan leaders yesterday to discuss the possibility of working together in forming the new government.
There has been resistance to such a move by some BN Mp’s, notably from former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) and Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu).
In a Facebook post uploaded yesterday, Hishammuddin, who is also BN treasurer-general, openly declared that he would not support any form of cooperation with PH to form the new government.
“I am ready to be sacked by the party but I will not change my stand,” said the defiant Sembrong MP.
“Those who feel that they can take action and sack me from the party for upholding this principle, go ahead,” dared Hishammuddin.
Zahid, who is facing growing pressure from Umno leaders to step down following BN’s poor showing of only 30-seats in GE15, has reminded BN MP’s that as party president, he has the final say in any decision on the possibility of forming alliances to establish the new government.
He has denied that BN entered any agreement to form the government with other coalitions, stressing that any statutory declarations signed by BN MP’s in support of the formation of a new government were invalid.
Istana Negara has told party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose their candidate of choice for the top post of Prime Minister by 2pm today. NST
Umno on road to ruin with PH-DAP ties, says Annuar
PETALING JAYA: Umno leaders have been warned that the party is on a “path of ruin” should it forge working ties with PH and DAP in forming a new federal government.
Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa said Umno was being dragged into working with a coalition that does not share the same ideals.
He said Umno was “pushing away our fellow brothers and sisters in Islam” in PAS and Bersatu, and choosing to work together with “liberals and socialists” in PH and DAP. “And that’s leading us down a dangerous road,” he said.
If Umno still pursued ties with DAP, “then eventually the Malays will forget us”. He pointed out that BN had secured three million votes in the general election, the same figure as that of Umno members.
“The only ones who supported us in GE15 were none other than our own members, the rest of them supported PN,” he said.
He said Umno rejected working with DAP because there was no common ground between the parties. “DAP’s party constitution is a socialist and liberal one. We (Umno) are not socialists or liberals, we’re conservatives,” he said.
Annuar urged Umno-BN to accept the people’s mandate and become the opposition in the Dewan Rakyat as the people had clearly rejected the coalition in favour of Perikatan Nasional.
He rejected an assertion that PAS and Bersatu would bury Umno if BN tied up with PN to form a government. He said both parties had supported Umno in past by-elections. “Where does their action say that they wanted to ‘kill’ us?,” he said.
Annuar said a formula dubbed “going solo” was created by the party’s leadership and hidden from the party members to abandon PAS and Bersatu for a personal agenda.
“That formula is a failed formula, and it is proving to be a disaster,” he said.
Annuar also said that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had plotted this formula when he met with several PH leaders between July and August 2020 to show his support for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.
“We received reports that the president had a meeting in Ampang with some PH leaders including Anwar and Loke Siew Fook (of DAP), where they planned to show support for Anwar to become prime minister,” he said.
The party had not given the matter much attention but doubts arose when Anwar announced he had the numbers to form a government following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation.
“Fast forward, it was proven that the president had signed a letter to support Anwar to become prime minister,” he said. FMT
Umno failed to learn from past mistakes, observers say
UMNO made several mistakes in Saturday’s general election, which resulted in the defeat of many of its heavyweights, the loss of two states as well as the overall poor performance of Barisan Nasional (BN), political pundits said.
They told The Malaysian Insight Umno also failed to learn from its previous election blunders, ignoring the waning Malay support since 2008.They also did not deny that there were elements of sabotage within Umno after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dropped several warlords from contesting.
Umno won only 26 parliamentary seats on Saturday, one of its worst election defeats since the country’s independence.
Big names such as Khairy Jamaluddin, Mahdzir Khalid, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz all fell.
Many were defeated at the hands of Perikatan Nasional candidates, who are set to become first-term MPs.
Hisommudin Bakar of Ilham Centre said that Umno president Zahid failed to understand that people’s sentiments can easily change over a period of time as he was still overwhelmed by Umno’s strong performance in the Johor and Malacca elections earlier this year.
He added that Umno’s failure to compete with PN via social media during the campaign period was another reason why the Malay party lost so many seats to PN.
“Obviously Umno did not learn from its mistakes. They were carried away by the victory in the Malacca and Johor elections. This was the same thing that happened when they called for GE14 after winning handsomely in the Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar by-elections.
“Voter behaviour changes frequently and Umno just can’t rely on Malacca and Johor. Plus they were calling for an election during monsoon season, that is why they were crushed by this so-called wave,” he said.
Hisommudin said first-time voters, including fence sitters, were influenced by PN’s online campaign especially on TikTok, adding that young voters without any political affiliation or understanding preferred PN.
“It was like BN gave PN a free ride during the campaign period. They did not even try to compete or challenge PN. Therefore, first-time voters were easily influenced by PN,” said Hisommudin.
Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 76 seats, its coalition member Sarawak DAP (5) and Muda (1), for a total of 82 seats.
PN and PAS won 51 and 22 seats respectively, for a combined total of 73.
BN won 30, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (6), Warisan (3), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (1) and two Independents (1 each).
Replacing warlords a suicidal move
Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia academic Prof Dr Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said one big reason the Malays decided to turn against Umno was because of the party’s stance towards corruption.
He added the second mistake that Umno made in the election was replacing old guards who were deemed anti-presidents with those aligned to Zahid.
“Umno did not learn from their mistakes. That is a fact. The trend (support for Umno) had been declining since 2008 but they never did anything to fix it. They were on the verge of a comeback but then they decided to back Najib Razak, who was already found guilty of corruption.
“Umno was defending crooks and this behaviour is not what the Malays like. It is okay to defend someone who has not been found guilty but (not so) to support someone who is already in jail. That was a key moment for the Malays to look for a clean Malay party.
“Then the president decided to wage a war with several warlords by not naming them as candidates. Dropping Noh Omar, Shahidan Kassim and others backfired at Umno as many of them spoke openly against the president. These people are champions at their respective seats.
“Then you have pro-Zahid people like Lokman Adam attacking Umno’s own candidate on social media. When you are not united, what does it tell you about Umno,” he said.
Both Hisommudin and Fauzi agreed that internal bickering was another reason why Umno lost badly in the polls.
“Sabotage was inevitable. When you are dissatisfied because you were not named, your supporters and grassroots will retaliate. I am not sure if Zahid is either naive about this or he thinks he is untouchable,” said Hisommudin.
Fauzi added that Zahid should have known better as his period as president was not the same as Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s era.
“He should know better because he is a very senior party member. His time and Dr Mahathir’s time are not the same. He thought he could do a Dr Mahathir by sacking or replacing old guards but that tactic backfired,” he said.
Zahid is also seeing rebellion from within, with calls seeking his resignation as Umno president and BN chairman to take responsibility for a poor outing in the general election.
Several BN MPs are also openly supporting PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to form the next government despite Zahid’s preference to work with PH and Anwar Ibrahim.
At the same time, there are also calls from the party to just remain in the opposition. TMI