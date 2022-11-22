Yesterday, a number of BN leaders had a gathering with several Pakatan Harapan counterparts including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whom later confirmed that talks on forming a coalition government were held. NST

The coalition has less than four hours to reach a decision, before presenting its consensus during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by 2pm today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Barisan Nasional leaders have arrived at the Menara Dato’ Onn building this morning for a meeting to resolve the issue surrounding the formation of the next federal government.

Istana Negara has told party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose their candidate of choice for the top post of Prime Minister by 2pm today. NST

He has denied that BN entered any agreement to form the government with other coalitions, stressing that any statutory declarations signed by BN MP’s in support of the formation of a new government were invalid.

Zahid, who is facing growing pressure from Umno leaders to step down following BN’s poor showing of only 30-seats in GE15, has reminded BN MP’s that as party president, he has the final say in any decision on the possibility of forming alliances to establish the new government.

“Those who feel that they can take action and sack me from the party for upholding this principle, go ahead,” dared Hishammuddin.

“I am ready to be sacked by the party but I will not change my stand,” said the defiant Sembrong MP.

In a Facebook post uploaded yesterday, Hishammuddin, who is also BN treasurer-general, openly declared that he would not support any form of cooperation with PH to form the new government.

There has been resistance to such a move by some BN Mp’s, notably from former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong) and Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu).

Zahid and other members of the BN Supreme Council held a meeting with Pakatan Harapan leaders yesterday to discuss the possibility of working together in forming the new government.

Nur Jazlan also reminded BN MP’s to refrain from playing ‘dirty politics’ and in ‘manipulating’ party members and the people by calling for Zahid’s resignation.

“I urge these BN MPs to resign if they are sincere in their political struggle and for the sake of Umno and BN’s future,” he said

“I think BN MP’s who oppose Zahid on this matter actually want to be fired on purpose so they can become independent MP’s and support a prime ministerial candidate who is not backed by BN,” he told local news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The former deputy home minister who is also the Pulai Umno chief has reminded newly elected MPs that they did sign a pledge giving party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the mandate to decide on any political cooperation in the formation of the new government before they became candidates for the general election (GE15).

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno deputy chief and Pulai Member of Parliament Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has told Barisan Nasional MPs who support a candidate for the top post of prime minister that is not backed by the coalition to resign.

PETALING JAYA: Umno leaders have been warned that the party is on a “path of ruin” should it forge working ties with PH and DAP in forming a new federal government.

Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa said Umno was being dragged into working with a coalition that does not share the same ideals.

He said Umno was “pushing away our fellow brothers and sisters in Islam” in PAS and Bersatu, and choosing to work together with “liberals and socialists” in PH and DAP. “And that’s leading us down a dangerous road,” he said.

If Umno still pursued ties with DAP, “then eventually the Malays will forget us”. He pointed out that BN had secured three million votes in the general election, the same figure as that of Umno members.

“The only ones who supported us in GE15 were none other than our own members, the rest of them supported PN,” he said.

He said Umno rejected working with DAP because there was no common ground between the parties. “DAP’s party constitution is a socialist and liberal one. We (Umno) are not socialists or liberals, we’re conservatives,” he said.

Annuar urged Umno-BN to accept the people’s mandate and become the opposition in the Dewan Rakyat as the people had clearly rejected the coalition in favour of Perikatan Nasional.

He rejected an assertion that PAS and Bersatu would bury Umno if BN tied up with PN to form a government. He said both parties had supported Umno in past by-elections. “Where does their action say that they wanted to ‘kill’ us?,” he said.

Annuar said a formula dubbed “going solo” was created by the party’s leadership and hidden from the party members to abandon PAS and Bersatu for a personal agenda.

“That formula is a failed formula, and it is proving to be a disaster,” he said.

Annuar also said that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had plotted this formula when he met with several PH leaders between July and August 2020 to show his support for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.

“We received reports that the president had a meeting in Ampang with some PH leaders including Anwar and Loke Siew Fook (of DAP), where they planned to show support for Anwar to become prime minister,” he said.

The party had not given the matter much attention but doubts arose when Anwar announced he had the numbers to form a government following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation.

“Fast forward, it was proven that the president had signed a letter to support Anwar to become prime minister,” he said. FMT

Umno failed to learn from past mistakes, observers say

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) and his deputy Mohamad Hasan at a press conference on November 21. Political pundits say it was suicidal for Zahid to drop several warlords from contesting in the polls. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Afif Abd Halim, November 22, 2022.

UMNO made several mistakes in Saturday’s general election, which resulted in the defeat of many of its heavyweights, the loss of two states as well as the overall poor performance of Barisan Nasional (BN), political pundits said.