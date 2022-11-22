Anything But Racist Bigots PAS – Anwar Most Likely The 10th PM After Muhyiddin Lied & GPS Internal Revolt

Utusan Malaysia reported on Sunday (Nov 20) that all 29 Barisan Nasional MPs – except UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – had signed statutory declarations (SDs) backing Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th Prime Minister. The news was then published by other media, especially MCA-owned “The Star” as part of a psychological warfare orchestrated by UMNO warlord Hishammuddin Hussein.

Disgraced MCA president Wee Ka Siong was willing to kiss the hand of religious extremist Hadi Awang by spreading the fake news just to become a minister. Hishammuddin has been promised the Senior Minister cum Defence Ministry portfolio if he could influence and bribe UMNO MPs to support Muhyiddin. However, it wasn’t hard to expose the fake news.

To say Zahid was the only one left in UMNO who disagreed to support Muhyiddin was already a red flag because the party president still has loyalists like Bung Moktar and Ahmad Maslan. They should learn how to cook a story that makes sense. Kedah Chief Minister Sanusi subsequently offered a different story – Muhyiddin has the support of 18 MPs.

When Zahid led 26 out of 30 Barisan Nasional MPs to meet Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim at the Seri Pacific Hotel for a meeting, leading to the prospect of a unity government, Hishamuddin panicked. It was a “done deal” after both coalitions quickly agreed to form the state governments in Perak and Pahang, where Barisan Nasional lost spectacularly to rival Perikatan Nasional.

UMNO-led Barisan Nasional won only 9 out of 59 seats in Perak, and 16 out of 42 in Pahang. Without Pakatan Harapan’s 24 state seats in Perak and 8 in Pahang, Barisan Nasional would end up as the opposition. However, as part of a unity government deal, UMNO gets both chief ministers in exchange for supporting Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister.

There was no way Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional could match similar generosity and kindness for Barisan Nasional. After the Perak and Pahang deals, Hishammuddin chicken out and rubbished a statement circulating on social media quoting him as saying 10 UMNO MPs were backing Muhyiddin as prime minister. The number keeps changing, dropping from 29 to 18 to 10. His plan has failed.

Of course, Hishammuddin supports rival Perikatan to prevent his corruption in the defence ministry from being investigated. But it was not only Hishammuddin who had lied and exaggerated about the number of MPs who supports Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin. Even Wannabe Prime Minister Muhyiddin lied about having at least 112 MPs to form a simple-majority government.

Exactly how could Muhyiddin have more than 112 MPs as claimed when Pakatan Harapan’s 82 and Barisan Nasional’s 30 parliamentary seats are still in negotiations? After today’s meeting at the Seri Pacific Hotel, Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin rushed to announce that they had submitted SDs to the Palace (Istana Negara).

Did power-hungry Muhyiddin realize that statutory declarations are so outdated and untrustworthy? As Barisan Nasional chairman, Zahid Hamidi has publicly announced that any such declarations signed by BN MPs were invalid. Heck, he had even sent caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri to personally inform King Sultan Abdullah to ignore those SDs.

The monarch has postponed the deadline from Monday to Tuesday (Nov 22) on the submission of the prime ministerial candidate. If Perikatan Nasional list of 112 MPs is valid, there is no need for the Palace to wait for Pakatan Harapan tomorrow. Obviously, Muhyiddin was trying his dirty trick again, the same way he scammed the Agong (King) back in March 2020.

On the eve of Muhyiddin’s swearing-in on March 1, 2020, Mahathir had claimed to have 114 votes. The former prime minister had even pre-emptively published the list of 114 MPs who supported him as the next prime minister, along with a letter to the Palace (more than 112 minimum seats required to form a simple-majority government in the 222-seat Parliament).

Muhyiddin, however, failed or refused to publish a list of Members of Parliaments allegedly supported him, but was sworn in by the monarch anyway. His legitimacy was being questioned when he locked the Parliament under the pretext of fighting Covid-19. During his 17-month regime, the former backdoor prime minister had never dared hold a motion of confidence to prove his legitimacy.

But this round, he will not be able to cheat his way to the Iron Throne. With anti-hopping law implemented, there is no need for SD from each MP. The King had explicitly mentioned that he only requires the affirmation from party leaders, in this case a letter from Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi stating he supports Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Any Barisan Nasional MP who disagreed with the party’s decision must resign, leading to the parliamentary seat becomes vacant and triggers a by-election. Previously, MPs had signed multiple SDs to every Tom, Dick and his hamster, making the statutory declarations unreliable – not even worth the paper it’s written on. However, this is not the only reason why Muhyiddin is unlikely to get the top job.

Video clips have been circulating on social media showing how Sarawak-based Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader Abang Johari Openg was grilled by angry members over the hastily endorsement for Muhyiddin. The mutiny started after the Borneo state premier entered a pact with Perikatan Nasional despite knowing extremist PAS Islamist party has spewed anti-Christianity.

In fact, both Bersatu president Mahiaddin Yassin and PAS president Hadi Awang approve, subscribe and even promote racist hatred, xenophobia, and all forms of bigotry in their attempt to fish Malay votes during the recent election campaign. Muhyiddin said Christians were working with Jews to Christianise Malaysia, while Hadi tried to radicalise people with violent Islamic extremism.

Yes, while Perikatan Nasional has won a whopping 73 seats, it is paying the price for stirring up racial and religion sentiments among the Malays against the “Chinese, Christians and Communists”. Sarawak activist Peter John Jaban said – “Any coalition, which will put a PAS puppet prime minister in the top post is equally abhorrent to the non-Muslim majority in Sarawakians.

Lecturing Abang Johari to reject the Islamist extremism which could make Malaysia a pariah state, Peter said – “Can our Premier prevent the forced conversions on marriage? Can he control the action of JAIS (Selangor Islamic Religious Department) against these unwilling converts? The majority of Sarawakians are Christians who expect to conduct their lives undisturbed.”

He warned Abang Johari – “Sarawak has put its trust in GPS. Do not betray us now in a rush to sign a deal that all Malaysians will have to live with for the next 5 years and beyond”. Slamming Muhyiddin as unfit to become a PM, Peter said – “His bigoted anti-Christian statements on the eve of the election show at worst his own religious intolerance or his own willingness to use extremist sentiment to win an election.”

Perikatan Nasional’s victory has set a very dangerous political landscape in Malaysia. Not only Muhyiddin (his party Bersatu has won only 24 seats) will be at the mercy of PAS (biggest party with 49 seats), he would have to accommodate any request by Hadi Awang to bulldoze radical religious policies. And you can bet Hadi will definitely do so because that’s the only way to control the Malay-Muslims.

Perhaps both racist bigots – Muhyiddin and Hadi – were clueless that while Christianity is a minority religion in Peninsular, about two-thirds of Malaysia’s Christian population lives in East Malaysia – Sabah and Sarawak. The arrogant self-designated “Premier” Abang Johari is committing political suicide if he proceeds to sleep with PAS-dominated Perikatan Nasional.

In fact, PAS president Hadi Awang is a “terrorist” by virtue of him as one of the four vice-presidents of Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), an organization which Saudi, the de-facto leader of the Middle East, has banned and categorised as a “terrorist organization”. With such credentials, how could Abang Johari rub shoulders with Hadi, let alone supports his party?

Joining the bandwagon is Sarawak assemblyman Baru Bian, who called all GPS MPs to reject racist bigots PAS – “We do not want the Premier to partner with Perikatan in any way or form. Sarawakians have not forgotten his insulting remarks that Sarawak indigenous communities were ignorant ‘cawat’ (loincloth-wearing) voters who did not know how to vote. Your constituents are watching you closely.”

To make matters worse for Perikatan Nasional, Sabah-based Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) appears to have broken ranks after its chairman Hajiji Noor unilaterally declared support for Muhyiddin, forcing its partner Barisan Nasional chairman Bung Moktar to label it as a “declaration of war”. It could trigger a change in the state government if the partnership collapsed.

Without GPS’ 22 MPs, traitor Muhyiddin’s desire to return as prime minister for the second time is effectively game over. In the same breath, it will strengthen Pakatan Harapan prime ministerial candidate Anwar Ibrahim’s chance to not only become the next prime minister, but also creates a stronger, more stable and a moderate multiracial government.

FINANCE TWITTER

