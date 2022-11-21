TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – PAS NOW PROMISES NO OPPRESSIVE POLICIES – TO RESPECT & RECOGNISE THE RIGHTS OF NON-MUSLIMS – BUT WHO WOULD EVER BELIEVE HADI & CO – ALWAYS ‘PROMISCUOUS’, ALWAYS ‘LIDAH BERCABANG’ (FORK-TONGUED) EVEN TO MUSLIMS INCLUDING UMNO & ITS MEMBERS

PAS assures no oppressive policies, especially in Sabah, S’wak

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has assured that his party would not implement measures that oppress any parties, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, if it were to become part of the new federal government.

“PAS assures that it will continue to practise the concept of consultation and discussion with all partners in the government, despite having the largest number of seats among the parties that will form the federal government soon.

“Therefore, PAS denies the claims of some parties that PAS will use its higher number of seats in the government to implement policies that oppress anyone, let alone in Sabah and Sarawak where the people live a harmonious life according to their respective customs and religions,” Takiyuddin said in a statement today.

He said PAS has proven itself in this matter over the past 31 months when the party was part of the federal government.

Takiyuddin said the party’s leaders had always complied with all collective decisions, be it at the cabinet, the ministry, or government agency level.

At the same time, PAS has proven their openness including in preserving the rights of various races and religions throughout their 30-plus years of ruling Kelantan, Takiyuddin added.

“PAS always respects the diversity and plurality of Malaysians from various races, customs, and religions, and we recognise their right and freedom to practise their own way of life, based on the guarantee of the Federal Constitution.

“In fact, PAS is very strict in complying with the Islamic principle of ‘no coercion in religion’ whereby non-Muslims cannot be forced to adhere to Islam unless it is of their own volition and understanding,” he said.

He also pointed out that PAS leaders and members come from all sorts of educational backgrounds and qualifications, including quite a few who are professionals in their fields.

As such, he said, they can fulfil their responsibilities in a professional manner when given positions and roles to play in the government and its agencies.

MKINI

