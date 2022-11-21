KUALA LUMPUR — The Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council could not reach a decision today on which coalition it would support to form the next federal government, with less than 24 hours left to the deadline set by the Palace.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong told reporters at Menara Dato Onn Jaafar, Umno’s headquarters, that deliberations would continue tomorrow.

“No decision was made at today’s supreme council meeting, if we would back PH or Perikatan Nasional, so the discussion will continue tomorrow,” said Wee, who succeeded in defending his Ayer Hitam seat at Saturday’s tightly contested general election.

News about the impasse came amid talks about division within the grand old coalition.

Earlier today BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi met with top leaders from Pakatan Harapan, fuelling speculation that BN could form a coalition government with its rivals.

But several BN leaders were quick to denounce the meeting. Among them was Wee, who said any decision to work with PH must have the approval of BN’s supreme council.

Zahid himself had said Umno and BN are undecided but rumours that he prefers to back PH over PN is fast gaining traction.

It is unclear if the BN chairman has attempted to reach out to anyone from PN, but none have been reported so far, which is strengthening the perception that a deal with PH has been reached.

BN won 30 seats and PH 82. The latter would need 112 seats to form a simple majority. Anwar had so far expressed confidence that his coalition could secure the numbers. MM

ANN / MALAY MAIL

