KUALA KANGSAR — Newly-minted Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad has justified the state Barisan Nasional’s (BN) the decision to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) by saying that the latter offered the coalition a chance to hold top posts in the government.

He said this was contrary to what Perikatan Nasional (PN) had on its menu, as the offers came when BN was already prepared to become the Opposition in Perak.

“We were ready to be the opposition, we lost,” he told reporters after swearing in as Perak 17th mentri besar at Istana Iskandariah here.

“But if any party offers us to form a government and give us a role to participate in the administration, of course I have to accept it. If I don’t accept it, party members will say I’m stupid.”

“I think these two parties are experienced and the rationale is there. I believe we have the same intention and purpose, to focus on the development of the state.

“We will put aside our differences, choosing to find a middle ground because our goals are the same. The main focus is only for the people of the state of Perak… set aside side matters and focus on the main thing,” he said.

Earlier today, Saarani was sworn in as the mentri besar by Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. The state executive councillors will be sworn in tomorrow.

In the general election (GE15) that concluded two days ago, PH won 24 state seats in Perak, while BN managed to get nine seats.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) win the biggest number of seats with 26 out of 59 available.

Thirty seats are needed from a political coalition to form a simple majority.

However, PN did not manage to reach a deal with other coalitions to reach the numbers required.  MM

