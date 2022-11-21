KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional slammed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for breaking their pre-election agreement to support Barisan after the general election.
“We had an agreement that GRS will support Barisan, Hajiji has broken the deal by giving support to Perikatan Nasional.
“He has declared war on us,” Sabah Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said Monday (Nov 21).
Hajiji had earlier stated that six MPs from GRS would support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.
“Hajiji did not call me or discuss with me about GRS’ support for Perikatan,” he said.
He explained that it was GRS-Barisan pre-election agreement to share Sabah’s 25 Parliament seats with GRS contesting 13 and Sabah Barisan contesting 12.
Barisan won seven seats while GRS won six seats.yarakat (KDM)’s Datuk Wetrom Bahanda in Kota Marudu and two independents – Verdon Bahanda (Kudat) and Riduan Rubin (Tenom).
The three non-GRS MPs were seen with KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony and Hajiji meeting with Muhyiddin on Sunday (Nov 20) night, Bung said, referring to viral pictures spread online.
He said it was clear that Hajiji and GRS had acted against the spirit of cooperation between GRS and Barisan who form the state government since they successfully toppled the Warisan Plus state government in the September 2020 state election.
Asked if Sabah Barisan would cooperate with GRS at the state level, Bung responded that it would have repercussions on their relationship with GRS in the state government.
“Not now, we will look into it later,” he said without dismissing the possibility of withdrawing support for the state government.
Currently, GRS has 30 assemblymen in the 79-member Sabah Assembly while Sabah Barisan holds 17 assemblymen giving the two coalitions a majority of 47 seats.
The coalition government currently has six “friendly” assemblymen from PAS, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and two independents.
The Opposition – Warisan holds 19 assemblymen while Sabah Pakatan Harapan has seven assemblymen in the current assembly.
Barisan with 30 MPs had yet to declare its support for either Perikatan or Pakatan Harapan to form the next Federal Government. ANN
Why ally with Pakatan? BN’s Saarani says would be stupid to reject offer of top posts in Perak
KUALA KANGSAR — Newly-minted Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad has justified the state Barisan Nasional’s (BN) the decision to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) by saying that the latter offered the coalition a chance to hold top posts in the government.
He said this was contrary to what Perikatan Nasional (PN) had on its menu, as the offers came when BN was already prepared to become the Opposition in Perak.
“We were ready to be the opposition, we lost,” he told reporters after swearing in as Perak 17th mentri besar at Istana Iskandariah here.
“But if any party offers us to form a government and give us a role to participate in the administration, of course I have to accept it. If I don’t accept it, party members will say I’m stupid.”
Meanwhile, when asked about the guarantee that the coalition government will continue to be stable, Saarani insisted that the main focus now is the public and he is confident that both parties can put aside their differences for their sake.
“I think these two parties are experienced and the rationale is there. I believe we have the same intention and purpose, to focus on the development of the state.
“We will put aside our differences, choosing to find a middle ground because our goals are the same. The main focus is only for the people of the state of Perak… set aside side matters and focus on the main thing,” he said.
Earlier today, Saarani was sworn in as the mentri besar by Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. The state executive councillors will be sworn in tomorrow.
In the general election (GE15) that concluded two days ago, PH won 24 state seats in Perak, while BN managed to get nine seats.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) win the biggest number of seats with 26 out of 59 available.
Thirty seats are needed from a political coalition to form a simple majority.
However, PN did not manage to reach a deal with other coalitions to reach the numbers required. MM
