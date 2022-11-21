LIKE A SNAKE, LARRY SNG WHO TAUGHT ZURAIDA A LESSON IN ‘SNAKERY’, SLITHERS OVER TO BN-PAKATAN MEETING – ‘WE NEED POLITICAL STABILITY URGENTLY. AS YOU SAW THIS MORNING, THE STOCK MARKET WAS SPOOKED. SO LET’S DO WHAT IS BEST FOR THE COUNTRY’S POLITICAL STABILITY & ECONOMIC REBUILDING’

Sng explains presence at BN-PH meeting

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has explained why he was present at this morning’s meeting between leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Sng, who was re-elected the Julau MP, said he was invited to the meeting, but did not state who extended him the invitation.

The former Sarawak PKR chief said it was his duty to study all possibilities on the formation of the next government to determine where to place his support.

“We need political stability urgently. As you saw this morning, the stock market was spooked. So let’s do what is best for the country’s political stability and economic rebuilding,” he said.

Sng was sacked from PKR in February 2021 after he declared support for Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration at the time.

The meeting at Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur saw top leaders, including BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and others, in attendance.

Noticeably absent were DAP leaders, who only showed up after the BN top guns left.

Earlier, Zahid said there had been no negotiations held with any coalition as yet. He said BN had also asked Istana Negara to extend the 2pm deadline for parties to submit the names of their prime minister candidates.

The King has agreed to a postponement to 2pm tomorrow.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

