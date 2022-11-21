EVEN SULTAN NAZRIN ‘PLEASED BN & PAKATAN HELD THE MAJORITY & COULD FORM THE STATE GOVT’ – SAYS UMNO’S SAARANI AS HE’S SWORN IN AS PERAK MB – BUT PEJA, SOUR GRAPES OR NOT, CALLS IT ‘RECIPE FOR DISASTER’

PETALING JAYA: Kota Tampan assemblyman Saarani Mohamad has been sworn in as the 15th Perak menteri besar, a post he held prior to the dissolution of the state’s legislative assembly.

Saarani, the Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chief, took his oath of office before Sultan Nazrin Shah around 5.45pm at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, Bernama reported.

His swearing-in follows an agreement between the state chapters of BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to jointly form the Perak state government.

Earlier, Dewan Negara Perak member Annuar Zaini said state Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders were also summoned by the palace and informed that they did not have the numbers to form the state government.

Annuar told reporters that Sultan Nazrin was pleased that BN and PH held the majority and could form the state government.

In the general election (GE15), PN won 26 state seats in Perak, followed by PH with 24, and BN with nine.

Previously, Perak PN hinted that it would work with BN to form the state government. The Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition had ruled out collaborating with PH.

Saarani was first sworn-in as Perak menteri besar in December 2020 after BN withdrew its support for then menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Bersatu deputy president.

Faizal had lost a vote of confidence in the state assembly and resigned. FMT

BN-Pakatan pact in Perak a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Peja