EVEN SULTAN NAZRIN ‘PLEASED BN & PAKATAN HELD THE MAJORITY & COULD FORM THE STATE GOVT’ – SAYS UMNO’S SAARANI AS HE’S SWORN IN AS PERAK MB – BUT PEJA, SOUR GRAPES OR NOT, CALLS IT ‘RECIPE FOR DISASTER’

November 21, 2022

IPOH, 19 Mac -- Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah berkenan bertitah pada Majlis Pengurniaan Watikah Pelantikan Hakim-Hakim Syariah Negeri Perak serta Ahli Majlis Agama Islam dan Istiadat Melayu Perak (MAIPk) di Kompleks Islam Darul Ridzuan, hari ini. -- fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA IPOH, March 19 -- The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah speaking during at the ceremony to present letter of appointment letters to Syariah court judges in the state and members of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) here at Perak Darul Ridzuan Complex, today. --fotoBERNAMA (2021) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED 

BN’s Saarani Mohamad sworn in as Perak MB

Saarani Mohamad’s appointment follows an agreement between the state chapters of Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan to jointly form the Perak state government. 

PETALING JAYA: Kota Tampan assemblyman Saarani Mohamad has been sworn in as the 15th Perak menteri besar, a post he held prior to the dissolution of the state’s legislative assembly.

Saarani, the Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chief, took his oath of office before Sultan Nazrin Shah around 5.45pm at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, Bernama reported.

Earlier, Dewan Negara Perak member Annuar Zaini said state Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders were also summoned by the palace and informed that they did not have the numbers to form the state government.

Annuar told reporters that Sultan Nazrin was pleased that BN and PH held the majority and could form the state government.

In the general election (GE15), PN won 26 state seats in Perak, followed by PH with 24, and BN with nine.

Previously, Perak PN hinted that it would work with BN to form the state government. The Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition had ruled out collaborating with PH.

Saarani was first sworn-in as Perak menteri besar in December 2020 after BN withdrew its support for then menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Bersatu deputy president.

Faizal had lost a vote of confidence in the state assembly and resigned. FMT

BN-Pakatan pact in Perak a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Peja

IPOH: Umno’s decision to form the state government with Pakatan Harapan has been described as a “recipe for disaster” by Perak Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“This action confirms rumours heard prior to the general election that Umno is in talks to form a new alignment with Pakatan in order to stay in power,” Ahmad Faizal said in a statement on Monday (Nov 21).

“We’re also wondering what happened to the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ decision made during the Umno general assembly,” he added.

He said Perak Perikatan stands by its decision to remain as opposition if it couldn’t form the state government with any party that is willing to accept its “Prihatin, Bersih dan Stabil” principle.

He reiterated that Perak Perikatan would not form a cooperation with Pakatan as long as DAP was within the coalition.

He added that DAP or those linked to corruption cases had been rejected by a large number of Malays.

Perak Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will be sworn in as the new Mentri Besar at 5.30pm Monday (Nov 21). ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

