COME ON GUYS – ONE, TWO, THREE – ‘KAMI SAYANGI BN’ – AND UMNO TOO MUST RECIPROCATE – ‘KAMI SAYANGI PAKATAN’ – FAKE OR NOT, WHO WANTS ANOTHER 5 YEARS OF DISASTROUS GOVT BY PAS & BERSATU EXTRA-NINCOMPOOP BUNGLERS – WHILE UMNO HAD BETTER WISE UP IT WON’T HAVE A FUTURE IF IT BACKS PN – FOR SURE, UMNO WILL BE ‘SWALLOWED’ BY BERSATU – ‘AT LEAST WITH PAKATAN, UMNO WILL HAVE A NICHE CARVED OUT FOR THEM!’

Umno may not have a future if it backs PN, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Umno risks its future if it decides to back Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead of Pakatan Harapan (PH), says an analyst.

University of Tasmania’s James Chin said this was because Bersatu is eager to oust Umno as the main Malay party in the country, adding that the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party was resentful of the latter.

He added that this resentment extends to the leadership of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak.

“If they join PN to form the government, they will be totally overshadowed, and might even be swallowed up by Bersatu,” he told FMT.

Chin went on to say that if Umno backs PH, it could regain some legitimacy in the long run.

It would also be seen as “respecting” the wishes of the majority of voters as PH won popular support. The coalition also won the most seats, 82, in the general election.

“Joining PH is what people want, as they have the largest number of seats.”

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Fauzi Abdul Hamid said Umno would be relegated to a “very junior partner” in the government and be bullied by PAS and Bersatu, which are the key parties in PN.

“Bersatu, and Muhyiddin in particular, is out to destroy Umno in order to make itself the de facto Malay party. With Umno having about 30 seats, they will be sidelined in Parliament.

“Umno has to succumb to PAS and Bersatu, and have to be subservient to their plans, which will be humiliating for them.

“At least in PH, Umno will have a niche carved out for them, a void that was left by Bersatu in tackling the rural and middle-class Malays when Bersatu was with PH in the past,” he told FMT.

Fauzi said the ball was now in the court of individual Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs to decide who they wanted to pick, without fearing being sacked, as the leadership appears to be keen to join PH.

Earlier today, Anwar said he was optimistic that PH will be able to form a unity government with BN, adding that it was “not a PH or a DAP administration.”

All parties have until 2pm tomorrow to form a coalition and present their choice of prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.