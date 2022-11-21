SUPPORT FOR UMNO-PAKATAN UNITY GOVT GROWS – EVEN GPS MAN SAYS ABANG JO TO MAKE THE ‘FINAL DECISION’ ONCE THE DUST SETTLES – WHILE SABAH BN THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND PAKATAN-UMNO DEAL – ‘WE HAVE TO PRIORITISE THE STABILITY OF THE FEDERAL GOVT’ – EVEN AS THE YOWLING FROM ANTI-ZAHID FACTION IN UMNO HITS A CRESCENDO & STARTS TO FADE

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will wait for the political wrangling to be resolved before making a final decision on which coalition to support, says a component party leader.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said what was most important was to see who would become the government of the day.

“They have to find their own way to resolve it, why do we want to get involved? Of course, for GPS we will discuss among ourselves and the Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) will make the final decision,” he told reporters when met at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on Monday (Nov 21).

The course of Malaysian political history maybe changed forever. pic.twitter.com/HxJNhPb2na — Howard Lee (@howardlee_my) November 21, 2022

PDP is one of four component parties in GPS, along with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Abang Johari, who tabled the state budget earlier, declined to speak to the media before leaving the state assembly complex.

Tiong also said it was still unclear who had the numbers to be prime minister or form the next government.

“Let’s say Barisan Nasional doesn’t work with Perikatan Nasional, Perikatan will not be able to form the government even with GPS’ support. They have a problem, we let them settle first among themselves,” he added.

On Sunday (Nov 20), Abang Johari said GPS would work with Perikatan, Barisan and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the next Federal Government.

He also said the state coalition was backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the prime minister.

However, Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition had not held any discussions with Perikatan or GPS to form the government.

On Monday, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan leaders met for talks on a post-electoral pact, though the outcome remained inconclusive.

Both Muhyiddin and Pakatan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also claimed to have the required majority support to form the government. ANN

Sabah BN backs any decision on forming govt by central leadership, says Bung