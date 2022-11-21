SUPPORT FOR UMNO-PAKATAN UNITY GOVT GROWS – EVEN GPS MAN SAYS ABANG JO TO MAKE THE ‘FINAL DECISION’ ONCE THE DUST SETTLES – WHILE SABAH BN THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND PAKATAN-UMNO DEAL – ‘WE HAVE TO PRIORITISE THE STABILITY OF THE FEDERAL GOVT’ – EVEN AS THE YOWLING FROM ANTI-ZAHID FACTION IN UMNO HITS A CRESCENDO & STARTS TO FADE

Final decision will be made after political wrangling resolved, says GPS’ Tiong

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will wait for the political wrangling to be resolved before making a final decision on which coalition to support, says a component party leader.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said what was most important was to see who would become the government of the day.

“They have to find their own way to resolve it, why do we want to get involved? Of course, for GPS we will discuss among ourselves and the Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) will make the final decision,” he told reporters when met at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on Monday (Nov 21).

PDP is one of four component parties in GPS, along with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Abang Johari, who tabled the state budget earlier, declined to speak to the media before leaving the state assembly complex.

Tiong also said it was still unclear who had the numbers to be prime minister or form the next government.

“Let’s say Barisan Nasional doesn’t work with Perikatan Nasional, Perikatan will not be able to form the government even with GPS’ support. They have a problem, we let them settle first among themselves,” he added.

On Sunday (Nov 20), Abang Johari said GPS would work with Perikatan, Barisan and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the next Federal Government.

He also said the state coalition was backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the prime minister.

However, Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition had not held any discussions with Perikatan or GPS to form the government.

On Monday, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan leaders met for talks on a post-electoral pact, though the outcome remained inconclusive.

Both Muhyiddin and Pakatan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also claimed to have the required majority support to form the government.  ANN

Sabah BN backs any decision on forming govt by central leadership, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional will support any coalition that is decided by the central leadership to form the new Federal Government, says Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Sabah Barisan chairman and Deputy Chief Minister said this was so that a stable government can be formed for the sake of the country’s stability.

“We will follow the decision taken by the party. We have to prioritise the stability of the Federal Government,” he said.

On Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) declaration of support for Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister candidate, Bung said Sabah Barisan plans to hold further discussions with its partner in the state administration.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Sabah Barisan won seven out of the 12 seats it contested. GRS won six parliamentary seats.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had issued a statement earlier Monday (Nov 21) declaring support for Muhyiddin as the 10th prime minister.

He had also agreed to form a coalition Federal Government with Perikatan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other parties with a shared vision.

Malaysia now has a hung Parliament as no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority following the Nov 19 polls. ANN

Umno may not have a future if it backs PN, say analysts

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is resentful of his counterpart from Umno, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, says an analyst. 

PETALING JAYA: Umno risks its future if it decides to back Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead of Pakatan Harapan (PH), says an analyst.

University of Tasmania’s James Chin said this was because Bersatu is eager to oust Umno as the main Malay party in the country, adding that the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party was resentful of the latter.

“If they join PN to form the government, they will be totally overshadowed, and might even be swallowed up by Bersatu,” he told FMT.

Chin went on to say that if Umno backs PH, it could regain some legitimacy in the long run.

It would also be seen as “respecting” the wishes of the majority of voters as PH won popular support. The coalition also won the most seats, 82, in the general election.

“Joining PH is what people want, as they have the largest number of seats.”

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) Fauzi Abdul Hamid said Umno would be relegated to a “very junior partner” in the government and be bullied by PAS and Bersatu, which are the key parties in PN.

“Bersatu, and Muhyiddin in particular, is out to destroy Umno in order to make itself the de facto Malay party. With Umno having about 30 seats, they will be sidelined in Parliament.

“Umno has to succumb to PAS and Bersatu, and have to be subservient to their plans, which will be humiliating for them.

“At least in PH, Umno will have a niche carved out for them, a void that was left by Bersatu in tackling the rural and middle-class Malays when Bersatu was with PH in the past,” he told FMT.

Fauzi said the ball was now in the court of individual Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs to decide who they wanted to pick, without fearing being sacked, as the leadership appears to be keen to join PH.

Earlier today, Anwar said he was optimistic that PH will be able to form a unity government with BN, adding that it was “not a PH or a DAP administration.”

All parties have until 2pm tomorrow to form a coalition and present their choice of prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.  FMT

ANN  /  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

