MUHYIDDIN ON THE ROPES – OF WHAT USE IS HIS ALLEGED SUPPORT FROM 10 UMNO MPs IF THE LIST IS FAKE? – AND EVEN IF THEY’RE NOT FAKE, OF WHAT USE IF IT’S ILLEGAL FOR ALL 10 TO SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN TO BE PM? – THE RED-HOT RACE TO PUTRAJAYA CARRIES ON TILL TUESDAY 2PM

Saifuddin Nasution: Premature of Perikatan to say it has required majority support
PETALING JAYA: It is premature of Perikatan Nasional to say they have more than the required majority support to form the government, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
“Pakatan Harapan takes the view that the statement by the Perikatan secretary-general as premature, impossible and inconclusive related to the number of majority support they claimed to have achieved,” said the Pakatan secretary-general in a statement on Monday (Nov 21).
According to Saifuddin, this was because Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that any other statutory declarations or negotiations with other parties by Umno MPs are not valid.
On Monday (Nov 21), Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the coalition had submitted statutory declarations made by newly elected Members of Parliament supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th prime minister.
He claimed that Perikatan had more than 112 statutory declarations which were submitted to Istana Negara in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution informing the King that Muhyiddin had secured the needed majority support.
Saifuddin also noted that Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein issued a statement that a viral message claiming that 10 Umno MPs are supporting Muhyiddin is fake. ANN
List of 10 Umno MPs supporting Muhyiddin fake, says Hisham’s comms officer
PETALING JAYA: A media statement claiming that 10 Umno MPs support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister is fake, says one of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s communications officers.
He said the viral media statement claimed that Sembrong MP Hishammuddin and nine others were backing the Perikatan Nasional chairman.
The other MPs mentioned are Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah), Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu), Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli (Jempol), Datuk Hasni Mohammad (Simpang Renggam), Manndzri Nasib (Tenggara), Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis), Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar), Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (Tampin) and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (Titiwangsa).
Hishammuddin’s Twitter account also retweeted a journalist’s tweet on the statement being debunked by his team.
Earlier, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, announced that any statutory declarations signed by the coalition’s representatives previously were invalid.
Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, however, was reported to have said that Perikatan Nasional had submitted statutory declarations by MPs supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th Prime Minister.
He said more than 112 SDs were sent to Istana Negara in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution informing the King that Muhyiddin had secured the needed majority support.
On Saturday (Nov 19), Pakatan Harapan emerged as the biggest coalition in Parliament with 82 seats, including Muda, but was still short of the 112 needed for a simple majority.
The second biggest coalition is Perikatan Nasional with 73 seats while Barisan Nasional has 30, Gabungan Parti Sarawak won 22 and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah managed to get six seats.
Other parties and Independents won seven seats. ANN
GE15: Ismail Sabri leaves Istana Negara after audience with King
KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties will have until Tuesday (Nov 22) at 2pm to submit the coalition of political parties after the 15th General Election (GE15) for the formation of a new government.
Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King has issued an order of consent so that the process and the nomination of the future 10th Prime Minister is extended to Tuesday (Nov 22) at 2pm.
Earlier on Monday, top guns from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan gathered at the Seri Pacific Hotel here. ANN
