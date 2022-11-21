MUHYIDDIN ON THE ROPES – OF WHAT USE IS HIS ALLEGED SUPPORT FROM 10 UMNO MPs IF THE LIST IS FAKE? – AND EVEN IF THEY’RE NOT FAKE, OF WHAT USE IF IT’S ILLEGAL FOR ALL 10 TO SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN TO BE PM? – THE RED-HOT RACE TO PUTRAJAYA CARRIES ON TILL TUESDAY 2PM

PETALING JAYA: It is premature of Perikatan Nasional to say they have more than the required majority support to form the government, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Pakatan Harapan takes the view that the statement by the Perikatan secretary-general as premature, impossible and inconclusive related to the number of majority support they claimed to have achieved,” said the Pakatan secretary-general in a statement on Monday (Nov 21).

According to Saifuddin, this was because Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that any other statutory declarations or negotiations with other parties by Umno MPs are not valid.

“They are not valid and cannot be calculated as proof of majority support for the prime minister candidate,” he said, adding that an MP who signed the declaration could end up losing his seat.

On Monday (Nov 21), Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the coalition had submitted statutory declarations made by newly elected Members of Parliament supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th prime minister.

He claimed that Perikatan had more than 112 statutory declarations which were submitted to Istana Negara in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution informing the King that Muhyiddin had secured the needed majority support.

Saifuddin also noted that Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein issued a statement that a viral message claiming that 10 Umno MPs are supporting Muhyiddin is fake. ANN