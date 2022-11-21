FINALLY, DAP SAYS IT – ‘AS PART OF PAKATAN, WE ARE TOGETHER IN THE DECISION MADE BY PAKATAN FOR A COALITION WITH BARISAN TO FORM A FEDERAL GOVT’ – WELL, IF ZAHID CAN MANAGE HIS UMNO FOES, THEN A PAKATAN-BN COALITION CAN TRIUMPH OVER MUHYIDDIN & HADI’S PN-GRS-GPS PLUS SOME RANDOM BACKDOOR ‘FROGS’

DAP will support Pakatan-Barisan pact, says Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: DAP will support the decision made by Pakatan Harapan to form a coalition with Barisan Nasional, says its chairman Lim Guan Eng.

“As part of Pakatan Harapan, we will definitely support it if they and Barisan Nasional form a coalition to form the Federal Government.

“We are together in the decision made by Pakatan for a coalition with Barisan. I do not want to comment further,” he said at a press conference held at the state legislative assembly on Light Street here on Monday (Nov 21).

Lim said it was a joint decision which they would take, not only at the DAP central executive committee (CEC) level.

“We will leave it to the Pakatan top leadership and support whatever decision is made. The DAP CEC met in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Nov 20) for a meeting,” he said, but declined to divulge details of the meeting.

Today is an important day for the country. May it be one that brings Malaysia economy forward and ensure this country socially progressive and inclusive. — Yeo Bee Yin (@yeobeeyin) November 20, 2022

When asked about the formation of the Pakatan-Barisan coalition in Perak, Lim said to wait for Perak to make their announcements.

“We will wait for the swearing-in and will let it come from Perak,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP vice chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he was not present at the DAP CEC meeting held on Sunday (Nov 20).

Chow said the formation of the Federal Government will be subject to the party’s decision and added that there were mixed reactions from voters.

“There are those who are concerned about the coalition government. As members, we will follow the party’s official decision,” he said.

