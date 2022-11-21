ZAHID’S ENEMIES GANG UP – ‘NO ANWAR, NO DAP’ – YOU MUST RESIGN! – ‘THE SITUATION IN UMNO WILL BECOME WORSE,’ WARNS ANNUAR MUSA – BUT DIDN’T SOME OF THEM SABOTAGE ZAHID TOO & THEREBY THEIR OWN PARTY?

KUALA LUMPUR: Reiterating the “No Anwar, No DAP” stance, a group of Umno division leaders have said that any decision to work with Pakatan Harapan runs counter to the decision made at the Umno General Assembly.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is the Ketereh Umno division chief questioned how would Umno face its supporters due to the change in stance.

“’I believe (the situation in) Umno will become worse as the current leader has dragged Umno to go against the decision (of the general assembly),” he told a press conference with other Umno division chiefs at the Riverside Cafe at the World Trade Centre.

Our members who are defending us now will run away from us,” he added.

Calling Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a liability to the party, Annuar said he must follow former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s footsteps and step down as president of the party after a dismal show at the polls.

He appealed to Ahmad Zahid to be magnanimous enough to relinquish his position.

He said the damage will be worse if Ahmad Zahid refused to step down before the party elections.

