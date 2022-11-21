OH, OH – LOOKS LIKE UMNO-PAKATAN UNITY GOVT MIGHT DERAIL -THE MOMENT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR OPENS HIS MOUTH – SUGGESTING THE DEAL MAY NOT GO THROUGH IF HE WAS NOT PM – SPARKING A FRESH ROUND OF FURY AMONG UMNO MEMBERS EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO DEMAND THE POST EITHER – ‘TIN KOSONG’ SHOULD REALISE HE’S NOT REALLY POPULAR AT ALL & DESERVES TO BE DISTRUSTED BY BOTH UMNO AS WELL AS PAKATAN ALLIES – WHY WASN’T THERE ANY ‘REFERENCE TO THE ISSUE OF CHARGES’ – IT MUST BE MADE CLEAR ZAHID & NAJIB WILL HAVE TO FACE UP TO THEIR CHARGES – OTHERWISE, ‘TIN KOSONG’ CAN DO ANYTHING JUST TO BE PM – NO WONDER DAP STAYED AWAY FROM MEETING
I’m the sole PM candidate if Pakatan-Barisan pact works out, says Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the sole prime minister candidate if the Barisan Nasional- Pakatan Harapan post-electoral pact materialises.
Anwar said this was agreed upon during discussions it had with Barisan on Monday (Nov 21).
“For now, yes,” said Anwar, who was Pakatan chairman and PKR president.
“Of course, we discussed this … having me as candidate for premiership, they did not suggest other names in other discussions.
Anwar also said there were no talks of interfering in ongoing court cases of Barisan leaders, stressing that there must be no interference in the judiciary.
“There was no reference at all to the issue of charges. Let me make this clear, this was not raised at all in private meetings or formal meetings.
Anwar added that the post-electoral pact with Barisan was not conclusive yet.
“I think they want to go through the process of other meetings before coming with a final decision.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m still optimistic that we will be able to form a government that is more transparent, and democratic to safeguard the interests of the rakyat.
Anwar also appeared confident in support for him to be prime minister.
“I’m quite comfortable in terms of votes secured compared with Perikatan Naisonal. But we still require support from parties.
“The key fundamental here is no compromise on issues on governance with the focus on the economy, and once agreed, we have to move on and save the country.”
GE15: Khairy speaks out, cites alleged Anwar-Zahid recording
PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has uploaded a video of him questioning the alleged ties between Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
In a clip titled “A vote for KJ equals a vote for Zahid” Barisan Nasional’s 15th General Election (GE15) candidate questioned whether it was him or Zahid who had an alleged phone conversation with Anwar.
“So who had a phone conversation with Anwar? Me or Zahid? Think carefully. If you really want to reject Zahid, in the end, your ‘pak sheikh’ (Anwar) will have a deal with Zahid,” he said.
“Please do not disturb Sungai Buloh,” added Khairy in the clip uploaded on his Twitter account on Monday (Nov 21).
The recording is said to have been made hours after Ahmad Zahid’s closing speech at the Umno general assembly last year.
Both Ahmad Zahid and Anwar have denied the veracity of the clip.
Ahmad Zahid – who is also the Barisan chairman – and Anwar earlier was spotted in a viral photo warmly greeting one another during a meeting at the Seri Pacific Hotel here.
A photo tweeted by Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil, shows picture of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was seen shaking hands with PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. ANN