KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the sole prime minister candidate if the Barisan Nasional- Pakatan Harapan post-electoral pact materialises.

Anwar said this was agreed upon during discussions it had with Barisan on Monday (Nov 21).

“For now, yes,” said Anwar, who was Pakatan chairman and PKR president.

“Of course, we discussed this … having me as candidate for premiership, they did not suggest other names in other discussions.

“But, for the preferred choice of deputy prime minister, let me assume the premiership first,” said Anwar during a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel.

Anwar also said there were no talks of interfering in ongoing court cases of Barisan leaders, stressing that there must be no interference in the judiciary.

“There was no reference at all to the issue of charges. Let me make this clear, this was not raised at all in private meetings or formal meetings.

Anwar added that the post-electoral pact with Barisan was not conclusive yet.

“I think they want to go through the process of other meetings before coming with a final decision.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m still optimistic that we will be able to form a government that is more transparent, and democratic to safeguard the interests of the rakyat.

Anwar also appeared confident in support for him to be prime minister.

“I’m quite comfortable in terms of votes secured compared with Perikatan Naisonal. But we still require support from parties.

“The key fundamental here is no compromise on issues on governance with the focus on the economy, and once agreed, we have to move on and save the country.”