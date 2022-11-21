JOHOR BARU: Any coalition that will be formed to act as the Federal Government should not involve DAP, says Johor Umno.

In a statement Monday (Nov 21), state Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad said that the country needs a stable government that could face the social and economic challenges that lie ahead.

”At the moment, the main priority of political parties in Malaysia is to form a coalition that is stable and a government that is functional as well as moderate to lead the country in bracing upcoming social and economical challenges.

“As such, Johor Umno’s stance is that the coalition that will be formed should not involve DAP,” he said in the statement.

He added that the upcoming Umno election should also focus on restoring the party and regain the trust of the people.

“The result of the 15th General Election (GE15) is a clear signal from the people to Umno and Barisan Nasional. Johor Umno believes that party president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) will do the responsible thing with principals for the continuation of the party and the Malays in general.

“As such, the upcoming Umno election should focus on the restoration of the party. The faith of voters towards the party must be restored so that all Malaysians will once again trust Umno,” he said.

He said that Johor Umno also accepts and respects the decision made by the people in GE15, which shows their maturity in the culture of democracy in Malaysia.

“Moving forward, Johor Umno and Barisan will continue to strengthen themselves. The GE15 results will be studied thoroughly so that improvements could be done immediately,” he said.

Anwar Ibrahim as the leader with the biggest bloc of MPs who won the 15GE should be given the first chance to form the Federal Government in Putrajaya before others or Malaysia will not practising parliamentary democracy