HISTORIC UMNO-PAKATAN COALITION GOVT GAINS TRACTION – DAP MUST NOT BE INVOLVED IN ANY COALITION FOR FEDERAL GOVT, SCREAMS EX-MB HASNI, THE JOHOR UMNO CHIEF

GE15: Any coalition for Federal Govt should not involve DAP, says Johor Umno

JOHOR BARU: Any coalition that will be formed to act as the Federal Government should not involve DAP, says Johor Umno.

In a statement Monday (Nov 21), state Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad said that the country needs a stable government that could face the social and economic challenges that lie ahead.

”At the moment, the main priority of political parties in Malaysia is to form a coalition that is stable and a government that is functional as well as moderate to lead the country in bracing upcoming social and economical challenges.

“As such, Johor Umno’s stance is that the coalition that will be formed should not involve DAP,” he said in the statement.

“The result of the 15th General Election (GE15) is a clear signal from the people to Umno and Barisan Nasional. Johor Umno believes that party president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) will do the responsible thing with principals for the continuation of the party and the Malays in general.

“As such, the upcoming Umno election should focus on the restoration of the party. The faith of voters towards the party must be restored so that all Malaysians will once again trust Umno,” he said.

He said that Johor Umno also accepts and respects the decision made by the people in GE15, which shows their maturity in the culture of democracy in Malaysia.

“Moving forward, Johor Umno and Barisan will continue to strengthen themselves. The GE15 results will be studied thoroughly so that improvements could be done immediately,” he said.

Anwar Ibrahim as the leader with the biggest bloc of MPs who won the 15GE should be given the first chance to form the Federal Government in Putrajaya before others or Malaysia will not practising parliamentary democracy

Anwar Ibrahim, as the leader of the biggest bloc of Members of Parliament who won the 15th General Election, should be given the first chance to form the Federal Government in Putrajaya before others or Malaysia will not be practising parliamentary democracy.

Anwar should be given a time-frame to form the Federal Government, and if he is unable to get more than 112 MPs to support him, which is a simple majority in Parliament, only then should the Yang di Pertuan Agong ask the another candidate to try to form the Federal Government.

Malaysia has had two “backdoor” Prime Ministers and Malaysians do not want a third “backdoor” Prime Minister.

We are now in the era of coalitions politics, and we should start with a proper procedure that will not subject Malaysia to the mockery of the world. (Media Statement by DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 21st November 2022)

