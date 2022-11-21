FLANKED BY SOME SILENT ‘SNAKES’ – ZAHID WARNS ANY DECLARATIONS OF SUPPORT SIGNED BY BN MPs TO BACK OUTSIDERS AS PM ARE INVALID – DEALING A MAJOR BLOW TO MUHYIDDIN & HADI – IT’S A VIOLATION OF PARTY CONSTITUTION, SAYS ZAHID THE BN CHIEF – ‘BN HAS NEVER NEGOTIATED WITH ANY COALITION INCLUDING PN TO FORM A FEDERAL GOVT’

KUALA LUMPUR: Any support given by Barisan Nasional members to back anyone else outside the party as prime minister, is considered to be null and void.

BN Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN MPs’ decision to sign an agreement to support another coalition’s prime minister candidate, was a violation of the party’s constitution.

“BN has never negotiated with any coalition, including Perikatan Nasional (to form a federal government),” he told a press conference at the Sri Pacific Hotel, today.

Among BN leaders who were present include Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Umno vice president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. NST

