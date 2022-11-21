FLANKED BY SOME SILENT ‘SNAKES’ – ZAHID WARNS ANY DECLARATIONS OF SUPPORT SIGNED BY BN MPs TO BACK OUTSIDERS AS PM ARE INVALID – DEALING A MAJOR BLOW TO MUHYIDDIN & HADI – IT’S A VIOLATION OF PARTY CONSTITUTION, SAYS ZAHID THE BN CHIEF – ‘BN HAS NEVER NEGOTIATED WITH ANY COALITION INCLUDING PN TO FORM A FEDERAL GOVT’

KUALA LUMPUR: Any support given by Barisan Nasional members to back anyone else outside the party as prime minister, is considered to be null and void.
BN Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN MPs’ decision to sign an agreement to support another coalition’s prime minister candidate, was a violation of the party’s constitution.
“BN has never negotiated with any coalition, including Perikatan Nasional (to form a federal government),” he told a press conference at the Sri Pacific Hotel, today.
Among BN leaders who were present include Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Umno vice president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. NST
Muhyiddin has support of 18 BN MPs, claims Sanusi
PETALING JAYA: PAS election director Sanusi Md Nor claims that at least 18 Barisan Nasional MPs have stated their support for Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.
The Kedah menteri besar also said Muhyiddin could be sworn in at 4pm today, after the list of MPs backing the Perikatan Nasional chairman is sent to Istana Negara.
In a speech at a Kedah PN event last night, Sanusi hoped that Umno leaders and members would urge party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to put a halt to any plans of forming the government with Pakatan Harapan.
He said Zahid was trying to drag Umno into breaching its annual general assembly’s stand of not working with Anwar Ibrahim or DAP.
“If Umno members consent to their president’s action to coerce BN MPs into forming the government with PH, then they are the biggest traitors to the Muslims in the history of this nation,” he was quoted as saying.
Sanusi said BN MPs did not need to switch parties to back Muhyiddin as the prime minister as they would retain their seats even if sacked by their party, based on the anti-hopping law.
Yesterday, Zahid denied claims by Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Abang Johari Openg that BN had agreed to form a government with PN.
He said BN candidates who won at the general election had signed a pledge and given him the mandate as BN chairman to determine any political alliance to form a government.
He also said that any MP who defied the directive of the party would have their membership terminated and their seats vacated, adding that this was stipulated by the anti-hopping law.
Istana Negara has told party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose a prime ministerial candidate by 2pm today. FMT
NST / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
