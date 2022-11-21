27 OUT OF 30 UMNO-BN MPs AGREE TO FOLLOW BN SUPREME COUNCIL DECISION ON WHO ALLY WITH – ZAHID TO ASK AGONG FOR MORE TIME – EVEN AS 3 UMNO BOYCOTT MEET INCLUDING HISHAM – ‘IF ANYONE WANTS TO SACK ME, GO AHEAD’

Zahid seeks deadline extension; BN MPs attendance 27/30

11.30am: BN MPs hope Istana Negara will extend its deadline for them to decide on who gets to be the next prime minister.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says party rules dictate that only the BN supreme council can make decisions for the MPs.

But before the supreme council can decide, a committee, presumably involving Pakatan Harapan, will have to discuss the terms first before forming a new government, he says.

This is the decision of 27 BN MPs after a meeting in a hotel in Kuala Lumpur today.

Only 27 of 30 BN MPs are here. According to BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, two were sick – Jalaluddin Alias (Jelubu) and Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah).

Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, among the absentees, says he wants no part of this deal.

“I reiterate that I am against working with Pakatan Harapan. I would rather be sacked from the party rather than change my position – ‘No Anwar, no DAP’.

“If anyone wants to sack me for holding this position, go ahead,” he writes on his Facebook page. MKINI

BN MPs will follow Supreme Council’s decision, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: All Barisan Nasional MPs will follow the Supreme Council’s decision on the formation of the government, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At a press conference, Zahid said any statutory declarations signed by BN MPs before this were invalid.

He said a committee has been formed to hold talks with the relevant parties.

Zahid was joined by 26 other BN MPs at the press conference.

He said the Jelebu and Kuala Pilah MPs were not present as they were unwell, but did not elaborate on the others. FMT

