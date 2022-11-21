AN OLIVE BRANCH TO KJ? – KHAIRY MUST BE UMNO’S NEGRI SEMBILAN MB CANDIDATE – PUAD WANTS KHAIRY TO CONTEST MAT HASAN’S RANTAU SEAT WHEN STATE POLLS TAKE PLACE NEXT YEAR – AFTER MAT HASAN TOOK HIS REMBAU PARLIAMENTARY SEAT IN GE15

PETALING JAYA: Defeated Umno candidate Khairy Jamaluddin must contest for a state seat in Negeri Sembilan during its state election next year and be made Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the menteri besar’s post, says an Umno leader.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said it was crucial for Khairy to be given the chance to contest the Rantau seat, currently held by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Puad said BN must start making plans for the elections in the six states next year.

The states will hold their elections next year after their term expires, following the respective state government’s decision not to dissolve their state assemblies in line with the general election.

Aside from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, which are controlled by Pakatan Harapan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are controlled by PAS, will be holding their state polls next year.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, has held the Rantau state seat for five terms now. Khairy had made way for him in the Rembau parliamentary seat in the general election, but lost in Sungai Buloh on Saturday.

