GOOD OMEN FOR UMNO-PAKATAN DEAL AT PUTRAJAYA – IN PERAK, UMNO-BN & PAKATAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO FORM STATE GOVT – EVEN AS ZAHID GETS READY TO MAKE KEY ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEDERAL GOVT – WITH EVEN HOTHEADS LIKE LOKMAN ADAM BACKING DEAL WITH PAKATAN ALTHOUGH UMNO WILL NEED TO SCHOOL HIM ON HIS ATROCIOUS & INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ON DAP, EVEN THOUGH DAP’S ABSENCE AT KEY MEET WAS CONSPICUOUS

IPOH: Perak DAP today says Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to form a unity government in the state.

In a statement today, both coalition have secured 33 majority state seats after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“For the sake of the people and the country, Perak BN and PH have agreed to form the state government and detailed information will be announced in the near future,” the statement read.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not have enough numbers to form a state government on their own, according to the official result.

PN has 26 seats, PH has 24 seats and BN has nine seats. A total of 30 seats are required for a simple majority to form the Perak state government. NST