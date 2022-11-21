GOOD OMEN FOR UMNO-PAKATAN DEAL AT PUTRAJAYA – IN PERAK, UMNO-BN & PAKATAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO FORM STATE GOVT – EVEN AS ZAHID GETS READY TO MAKE KEY ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEDERAL GOVT – WITH EVEN HOTHEADS LIKE LOKMAN ADAM BACKING DEAL WITH PAKATAN ALTHOUGH UMNO WILL NEED TO SCHOOL HIM ON HIS ATROCIOUS & INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ON DAP, EVEN THOUGH DAP’S ABSENCE AT KEY MEET WAS CONSPICUOUS
IPOH: Perak DAP today says Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to form a unity government in the state.
In a statement today, both coalition have secured 33 majority state seats after the 15th General Election (GE15).
“For the sake of the people and the country, Perak BN and PH have agreed to form the state government and detailed information will be announced in the near future,” the statement read.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not have enough numbers to form a state government on their own, according to the official result.
PN has 26 seats, PH has 24 seats and BN has nine seats. A total of 30 seats are required for a simple majority to form the Perak state government. NST
Zahid about to address the press
11.00am: BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is getting ready to hold a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
He surrounds himself with other BN MPs. – MKINI
Umno can make DAP respect Malays’ special position, says Lokman
PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam has backed calls for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to join hands and form the government.
Lokman said Umno could make DAP respect the special position of the Malays as stated in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, adding that the new crop of DAP leaders that have replaced the “Lim family” are more open to such matters.
The “Lim family” refers to party veteran Lim Kit Siang and his son, Guan Eng, who is now the DAP chairman, and replaced by Loke Siew Fook as secretary-general.
Lokman said he personally believed Umno had no choice but to back PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister, though he did not elaborate.
“If PAS can give DAP and Anwar a chance, why can’t we try?” he said in a video interview published on YouTube.
He said it was possible for Umno to make DAP respect the special position of Islam, the Malays, the royal institution, and the Malay language.
“It’s not impossible. If we can’t, then we can retract our support (for the government).
“(PH) needs us, they need experienced people to be in the government, people who know how to run the government,” he said.
Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said he had received the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form the government and become the prime minister.
He also hinted at having the support of several BN MPs, saying he would show statutory declarations signed by them as proof that PN had enough parliamentary support to form a government.
However, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN candidates who won in the general election had signed a pledge and given him the mandate as the coalition’s chairman to determine any political alliance to form a government.
Istana Negara has told party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose a prime ministerial candidate by 2pm today.
BN and PH leaders are currently at the Seri Pacific hotel in Kuala Lumpur. MKINI