AT LEAST 18 BN MPs HAVE SIGNED SUPPORT LETTERS TO BACK MUHYIDDIN AS PM – AS EXPECTED MUHYIDDIN & HADI RESORT TO THE DEVICES OF TREACHERY IN RACE TO FORM GOVT – DON’T WORRY IF UMNO SACKS THEM, THEY WILL STILL RETAIN THEIR SEATS, CLAIMS SANUSI

PETALING JAYA: PAS election director Sanusi Md Nor claims that at least 18 Barisan Nasional MPs have stated their support for Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

The Kedah menteri besar also said Muhyiddin could be sworn in at 4pm today, after the list of MPs backing the Perikatan Nasional chairman is sent to Istana Negara.

“Pray that everything will go smoothly as hoped for in order for us (PN) to lead the nation with a caring, clean and stable government,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

In a speech at a Kedah PN event last night, Sanusi hoped that Umno leaders and members would urge party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to put a halt to any plans of forming the government with Pakatan Harapan.

He said Zahid was trying to drag Umno into breaching its annual general assembly’s stand of not working with Anwar Ibrahim or DAP.

“If Umno members consent to their president’s action to coerce BN MPs into forming the government with PH, then they are the biggest traitors to the Muslims in the history of this nation,” he was quoted as saying.

Sanusi said BN MPs did not need to switch parties to back Muhyiddin as the prime minister as they would retain their seats even if sacked by their party, based on the anti-hopping law.

Yesterday, Zahid denied claims by Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Abang Johari Openg that BN had agreed to form a government with PN.

He said BN candidates who won at the general election had signed a pledge and given him the mandate as BN chairman to determine any political alliance to form a government.

He also said that any MP who defied the directive of the party would have their membership terminated and their seats vacated, adding that this was stipulated by the anti-hopping law.

Istana Negara has told party leaders and heads of coalitions to propose a prime ministerial candidate by 2pm today.

