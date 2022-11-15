KHAIRY SAYS WHAT CAN NO LONGER BE IGNORED IN UMNO – ISMAIL SABRI SHOULD CHALLENGE ZAHID FOR UMNO PRESIDENCY – AS IT BECOMES CLEAR, MALAYS WARY ABOUT GIVING CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID POWER – UMNO NO.2 MAT HASAN, WHO CHOSE TO RIDE WITH ZAHID, IS ALSO NOT SPARED – ‘AND OTHERS, HISHAM, MYSELF WILL HAVE TO HAVE A DISCUSSION ABOUT WHO WILL GO FOR NO. 2,’ SAYS KJ

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin believes that Ismail Sabri Yaakob should challenge Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the party’s top post if he is made prime minister again after Saturday’s general election.
Asked during an interview with BFM if he would run for the post of Umno president at the party’s next election, which will be held no later than six months after GE15, the former Umno Youth chief said he would cross that bridge “when the time comes”.
“And others, Hisham (Hishammuddin Hussein), myself, will have to have a discussion about who will go for No 2 (deputy president).”
Khairy, who is Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, previously contested the Umno president’s post for the 2018-2021 term but lost after coming in second to Zahid.
Zahid secured 99 votes while Khairy received 61. Party veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah finished third with 30 votes.
In July, the Registrar of Societies approved Umno’s application to amend its constitution and postpone its party election for up to six months after a general election, or up to 18 months from the end of its leadership’s term, whichever comes later.
Commenting on the matter then, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party would hold its election no later than six months after GE15.
The election was supposed to have been held in 2020 but was postponed because of the movement control order. FMT
Hamzah: Majority of Malays will reject BN because of Zahid
According to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, the majority of Malays have decided to reject BN because of the Umno president.
Speaking to Malaysiakini, the caretaker home minister said voters are concerned about who would occupy the top post to lead the nation for the next five years and would not back someone who would “tarnish” Malaysia’s image.
“A lot of Malays think if they vote for BN, will this be equivalent to giving Zahid the power to decide the country’s future?
“The whole nation, especially the Malays, told me ‘We do not want that’. Majority of the people do not want this to happen.
“Of course, Umno members would still follow the president’s instructions. But we are talking about Malay voters as a whole.
“I think they are aware that the most important thing in this election is to choose someone who has morals and is able to lead,” Hamzah added.
In this election, both PN and Pakatan Harapan have pushed the narrative that Zahid is eyeing the premier post despite BN naming Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its prime minister candidate.
BN’s opponents have also claimed that a vote for the coalition translates to a vote for Zahid to become prime minister.
Meanwhile, Hamzah, who is expected to successfully defend his Larut seat in Perak, is confident his coalition would be able to capture Perlis, conquer the northern parts of the peninsula, and turn them into PN strongholds.
“We already got Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah. In this election, we will take over Perlis. I am quite confident about this,” he said.
However, he admitted that it would be a difficult task for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition which comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, and SAPP, to take the DAP fortress of Penang. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
