IT is like a restaurant menu with lots of dishes.

That was how Mohd Latif Hilmi from Sabak Bernam, the northernmost seat in Selangor, described the crowded contest in the general election.

Mohd Latif was clad in a well-tailored jubah and kopiah and from his run-down of the candidates vying for the Sabak Bernam parliamentary seat, it seemed like he was preparing to try a “new dish”.

The candidate, he said, must be a local man with no baggage.

“I am okay with frogs but he must be from here. We need to know where he lives, otherwise where do we look for him when there are problems?” said Mohd Latif.

Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Tanjung Karang, Kuala Selangor, Kapar, Kuala Langat – these are Selangor’s Malay heartland seats that hug its long coastline.

This is the Malay face of Selangor where one will hardly see a Malay woman without the tudung.

These seats have fallen to Pakatan Harapan over the years. Only Sabak Bernam and Tanjung Karang stood by Umno.

But the Malay political appetite may be changing in these parts.

Malay voters who previously gravitated from Umno to Pakatan are restless and might be preparing to try out Perikatan Nasional.

Pakatan in Selangor has been rather complacent with its parliamentary line-up.

Most of the political oomph! is not coming from Pakatan but from personalities like Khairy Jamaluddin in Sungai Buloh and Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in Kuala Selangor.

Khairy is making news everyday with his bold statements, his plans for the constituency and even sweet, senior ladies seem to have fallen for him.

Tengku Zafrul has flooded Kuala Selangor with flags and billboards of himself whereas his primary rival and incumbent MP Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is almost invisible in terms of campaign material.

Dzulkefly’s problem is twofold. His party Amanah lacks a support base and, secondly, he was persuaded to contest after having announced that he was retiring.

Even his short-lived stint as Health Minister has been eclipsed by Khairy.

But many Amanah candidates have won riding on the Pakatan brand name and Dzulkefly may make it again.

Tengku Zafrul is not taking anything for granted. He has been seen taking the MRT, trying his hand at baking and tackling a heavy bunch of palm oil fruit. He has even been seen belting out songs.

On Super Sunday, he hit the campaign trail at 7.30am and the sun was already setting when he arrived at an event for Indians who make up 20% of the voters.

But he was still able to jog up to the stage for an energetic speech, with an elaborate floral garland around his neck. And he had two more stops before calling it a day.

Tengku Zafrul has stirred interest especially among the younger voters.

Alan Sugumaran, who is in his 20s and works as an executive in a logistics company, said his father was active in PKR and the entire family supported Pakatan in the previous election.

But his father is not as enthusiastic as before and Alan is planning to give Tengku Zafrul a chance to “do something for Kuala Selangor”.

There is also a fresh, new face in Kapar worth watching.

Barisan candidate and lawyer Muhammad Noor Azman, 30, is the youngest in the six-sided race for Kapar. All his other opponents are either grandfathers or grandmothers.

The Kapar campaign has been marked by flash floods and Muhammad, who was educated in Australia and Britain, has come up with practical ideas on how to cope with the problem. He also has what the Chinese call lucky earlobes or “Buddha ears”.

The multi-cornered fights have changed the dynamics in the Selangor’s Malay belt, making it more complex and difficult to read. Some fence-sitters are planning to try something new from the menu. Unfortunately, Umno has yet to overhaul its ingredients to be considered a fresh dish.

Some were so turned off by the antics of politicians in the last four years that they are not motivated to vote.

“They are the same, all useless. It’s a waste of time going out to vote, nothing has changed for me,” said a Malay man, who was sorting parcels to deliver from the cabin of his motorcycle in Ijok town.

How will the undercurrents affect the shifting sands in the Malay belt? Some of these seats were won or lost by margins of between 700 votes and 17,000 votes and anything can happen.

The parliamentary fights in Selangor will not affect Pakatan’s hold over Selangor but it will be an important barometer of the shifting Malay sentiments. ANN

