BATTLE OF THE 2 STUPIDOS GET MORE STUPID BY THE DAY – IMAGINE! NO POLITICAL CAPITAL OTHER THAN SUPPORTING OR BLOCKING ANWAR AS PM – SURELY THE PEOPLE OF BATU DESERVE BETTER & KICK BOTH TIAN & PRABA OUT ONCE & FOR ALL!

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua is giving a Pakatan Harapan candidate 24 hours to retract a claim that he is preventing PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim from becoming the prime minister.

He wants former Batu MP P Prabakaran to issue an open apology, or legal action will be taken against him, according to a letter of demand by his lawyer, Gurmukh Singh from G Sandhu, Kabina & Associates.

Gurmukh told FMT a police report may also be lodged against Prabakaran.

He also said they were considering lodging a complaint with the Election Commission.

According to the lawyer, Tian Chua, who is contesting the Batu seat as an independent, had signed a statutory declaration before nominations that he would back Anwar as the prime ministerial candidate should PH come to power.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that Prabakaran had allegedly said Tian Chua was out to “sap support” from PH in Batu to prevent Anwar from becoming the prime minister.

Prabakaran is alleged to have said Tian Chua’s claim that “one vote for me (Tian Chua) is one vote for Harapan” would confuse PH’s supporters.

“His statement is confusing the voters and is preventing Harapan from winning as well as preventing Anwar from becoming prime minister,” he was quoted by the portal as saying.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.