He said the Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, is constitutionally empowered to determine who will lead the country.

“The absolute power to appoint the prime minister lies in the hands of the Agong, as enshrined under Article 43(1) of the Federal Constitution.

“I’m confident that His Majesty will use his wisdom to determine who will become the prime minister when BN gains the majority to form the government,” said Zahid.

The Umno president was speaking to reporters at Hutang Melintang, in Bagan Datuk, Perak last night. He earlier attended a Deepavali dinner event there.

Traditionally, the Umno president will become the prime minister if BN wins a general election.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

However, BN has maintained that caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also an Umno vice-president, will be the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate should it win at the polls.

Ismail Sabri has stressed that the decision for him to keep the country’s top position was decided at last year’s Umno general assembly, as well as during the party’s supreme council meeting in April.

Zahid was also asked about claims by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders that he would cooperate with Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim to form the government after GE15.

‘PN shooting blindly’

The incumbent Bagan Datuk MP said PN was shooting blindly by making such claims due to its failure to create a ‘big tent’ among the opposition parties.

“PN tried to create a ‘big tent’ among the opposition but failed. That is why they are shooting blindly,” he quipped, referring to the term used to describe the concept of uniting all opposition parties against BN ahead of GE15.

PN’s blind shooting and “missed shots” will not impact BN in any way, Zahid said, as he is confident his coalition will be able to form the federal government without working with any other parties.

In GE15, the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat is set to witness a four-way clash between Zahid, Pakatan Harapan’s Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, PN’s Nik Muhammad Faiz Na’aman, and Gerak Independent’s (GI) Tawfik Ismail.

The constituency is a stronghold of Zahid, who has held it since 1995. Zahid retained the seat with a 5,073 vote majority in the 14th general election.

The country will go to the polls on Saturday, Nov 19, while early voting is today. MKINI

The consensus among poll-watchers is that it will be a close outcome after the ballots are counted and results announced this weekend: a finish too close to call.

But what happens if none of the coalition crosses the magic line of 112 seats? How would the new prime minister be appointed?

The critical point to keep in mind is that the new prime minister must represent the popular will. He must enjoy the mandate of the voters who just expressed their choice at the ballot box.

The legal position is clear. Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution provides that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall first appoint as prime minister a member of the Dewan Rakyat ”who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan”.

This goes to the heart of parliamentary democracy, not just in Malaysia, but across the globe, whether practised in the Westminister tradition or otherwise.

Unlike the presidential system, in Malaysia the government is responsible and accountable to the elected House, the Dewan Rakyat; in particular, to get legislation through, including the annual budget.

Hence, it is a condition precedent for the person appointed as prime minister that he or she must at all times enjoy the confidence, that is, support, of at least 112 members of the 222-strong Dewan Rakyat.

Guidance should be sought from the experience of other Commonwealth countries which share a similar system as ours.

Perhaps the closest example would be the position in February 1974 when prime minister Ted Heath lost his majority in the United Kingdom general elections. From a total of 635 seats, Labour won 301, Conservative 297, Liberal 14 and others 23 seats.

Heath, a Conservative prime minister, resigned although there were talks with the Liberal party to form a coalition. Instead, Harold Wilson, the leader of the largest party, was invited to form the government.

Labour was short of the majority of 318 seats, but because it was the party with the largest number of seats, it was asked by Queen Elizabeth to form government. Its margin over the Conservatives was just four seats; but a coalition between the second and third largest parties would have resulted in 311 seats, 10 more than Labour. Yet Labour was tasked to form the administration.

A strong convention has developed in many parliamentary democracies that when no party or coalition is able to reach the magic 50 percent plus one seat to form the majority in the elected House, the constitutional monarch (like the UK) or head of state (like the president in India) will appoint the leader of the party or coalition that has the highest seats, simply because that person enjoys the mandate from the voters in the just concluded general elections to be given the first opportunity to form a cabinet, and then when Parliament is in session (typically a month or two after general elections) to secure a motion of confidence in the elected House.

It is merely another application of the “first past the post” principle which underpins our electoral system.

Three realistic candidates

Applying that convention here would mean that among the three realistic candidates for the office of prime minister as president of their respective coalitions, namely, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin, the person whose coalition wins the highest number of seats must be appointed prime minister even if their coalition does not secure 112 seats as soon as it is convenient (typically in Malaysia, the following day, that is, Sunday, Nov 20).

He can then form a cabinet and build up numbers to secure a motion of confidence by the time Parliament meets. Appointing any other candidate would be anti-democratic, and would be repugnant to the wishes of millions of voters who had just cast their ballots.

There is no legal or political reason why this convention of long-standing cannot be applied to Malaysia on the evening of the 19th and the following day.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah

In order to depersonalise the discussion, let us call the three candidates Mr X, Mr Y and Mr Z.

It would be unconstitutional if Mr X’s coalition has secured 80 seats, Mr Y’s coalition 45 seats and Mr Z’s coalition the balance of 40 seats out of the 165 seats in Malaya (there are 31 in Sarawak, 25 in Sabah and 1 in Labuan), and Mr Y is made the prime minister simply because he claims Mr Z also supports him, making a total of 85 seats.

Instead, the only constitutional option in this rhetorical example would be for Mr X to be appointed prime minister because his coalition was the most popular, thereby earning him the first right to form a government, and secure support from another 32 seats by the time Parliament is convened.

Mr X is entitled to a fair trial in government, at least until it is clear by a confidence defeat that he does not enjoy support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Further, two or three parties in Sabah and Sarawak may join Mr X’s coalition or at least not vote against him in a confidence motion, thereby ensuring Mr X’s government comfortably remains in power for some time.

Needless to say, if Mr Z’s coalition secures 112 seats, the palace must call him. In that scenario, there is no other option; Mr Z must become prime minister.

It must always be kept in mind that the Agong, like other constitutional monarchs, cannot bring his personal preference into the decision-making.

The Agong must be above party politics and represent the national interest.

Further, the palace must not be involved, directly or indirectly, in the bargaining and negotiations that may take place after the results are known: that is solely for the politicians to sort out.

Finally, because millions of Malaysians would have just voted, the wishes of the majority must be respected by the palace; after all that is why we have a system of government by parliamentary democracy in the first place. – WRITER – TOMMY THOMAS is former attorney-general – MKINI

MKINI

.