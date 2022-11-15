ON CUE, MUHYIDDIN RUSHES IN TO SHOOT DOWN TAKIYUDDIN’S PN-BN ALLIANCE POST-GE15 PLAN – BUT IN COALITION OF TRAITORS, TRICKSTERS, FROGS & POLITICAL PROSTITUTES, WHO CAN TELL WHO IS TELLING THE ‘TRUTH’ – WHEN EVEN THEY THEMSELVES MAY NOT KNOW THE MEANING OF THE WORD!

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin this morning shot down PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s claim that the coalition is planning to form a government with BN after the election.

In a statement, Muhyiddin said PN goes into the 15th general election aiming to form a government on its own.

“PN’s objective in contesting GE15 is to form a government without having to collaborate with BN or Pakatan Harapan.

“As the chairperson of PN, I have never given Takiyuddin the mandate to negotiate with BN towards forming a government post-GE15.

“I pray that with Allah’s will and the support of the rakyat, PN will win enough seats to form the federal government and state governments that are also having their elections,” he said.

‘We will not accept Harapan’

Muhyiddin’s statement came only hours after Takiyuddin reportedly told the media last night that PN may work with BN to form the government.

The PAS leader, who spoke to reporters after a ceramah session in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, also expressed his confidence that BN would accept PN’s offer.

“I am confident that we can form the federal government, be it alone or by combining with other parties, including BN. What is certain, we will not accept Pakatan Harapan, even in the form of cooperation.

“PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously said that if we cannot cooperate before GE15, maybe we will work together after GE15,” he said.

On Sunday, PN election director Azmin Ali told reporters that the coalition was confident that it would get at least 112 parliamentary seats to walk into Putrajaya.

He also said that it was not impossible for PN to get a two-thirds majority in the election, but admitted that they would need to work hard to achieve it.

