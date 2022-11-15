Is it the person, party or PM?

PETALING JAYA: The days of total loyalty to a party are on the way out with the youth of today becoming more discerning about the quality of candidates standing for elections.

While older folk are staying largely loyal to their parties, those aged around 30 or below – who make up almost a third of the electorate – are more open about their choices.

Another major consideration will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

“In the past few years, we have seen MPs who do not seem to have loyalty to their parties. Why should we, as voters, then have loyalty to parties?

“It is better that we vote based on individual merit,” said customer service support executive Anas Ramzan, 31.

He was referring to the unprecedented number of party-hopping cases since the last general election in 2018.

Universiti Sains Malaysia graduate Hee En Qi, 24, who will be voting for the first time in Sungai Buloh, also said the candidate mattered more.

“Over the past decades, Malaysians have been voting along party lines. By voting for candidates, we can start a daring new approach.

“There are bad apples in every party. By voting for the best candidates, we can have the best ones to work on policies and voice people’s needs,” said Hee.

International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) final-year law student Muhammad Asyraf Hakimi Zaid, 22, from Teluk Intan in Perak, said he would take into account the candidate as well the party.

“I will take both into consideration. Even if the party’s ideology is the best, I would reject a candidate who is not capable,” he said.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia medical student Ahmad Uthman Che Abd Aziz, 24, from Besut, Terengganu, said that while he cared for candidates, they were bound by their parties.

“Thus, the evaluation should be the candidate and ideology of the party.

“This election is to choose who will form the Federal Government and manage our country,” said Ahmad Uthman.

However, there are those who differ.

For Zaim Mustaqim and Nur Athirah Abdullah, both from IIUM, voting for a party would bring political stability.

Zaim, a fourth-year Architecture and Environmental Design from Bintulu, Sarawak, said the toppling of elected governments showed that individuals could lead to instability.

“The ‘Sheraton Move’ happened and then Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later had to resign as prime minister when he lost his majority support from other MPs.

“I believe the only way to end the political instability is by choosing a party and not the candidate,” said Zaim.

Third-year law student Nur Athirah also said that she would be voting for the party.

“If MPs elected are from different parties, it will be hard to reach a consensus and provide the majority for one prime minister,” she said.

Analysts, meanwhile, feel the candidate would matter more in this coming general election.

Merdeka Center Senior programme director Ibrahim Suffian said that with no big issues such as the Goods and Services Tax or 1MDB scandal, there were two determining factors for youths – the candidate and the prime ministerial candidate.

“Our latest surveys show that there is a 10-15% of voters who have yet to decide and these people are now weighing which party has the better leader to be prime minister,” said Ibrahim.

Candidates who are seen to be able to solve the current problems will be the ones young voters will go for.

“The ones above 60 will most likely vote based on party, race, religion and economic matters.

“The younger voters now are looking at candidates whose parties have the best leadership. There is a slight shift – the candidate is not the complete determining factor now,” said Ibrahim.

Ilham Centre head researcher Associate Prof Dr Mohd Yusri Ibrahim also said candidates will matter more than party loyalty.

He said that with many parties facing “housekeeping issues”, voters who used to vote along party lines may feel less inclined to do so.

“The reception for Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin has been quite amazing in Sungai Buloh.

“However, his heated exchange with his own president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi puts him at risk of losing the party’s grassroots support.

“In Ampang, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is the incumbent, but not with the party that won the last time. Can she hold on to the seat with her new party Parti Bangsa Malaysia?

“In Kuala Selangor, the fight is between Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and incumbent MP and former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, not between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan,” said Prof Mohd Yusri.

He said this was also the case in Tambun, with Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stealing the limelight from their parties.

Prof Mohd Yusri added that despite Anwar’s popularity, there was no indication that the seat was secure for the Pakatan supremo.

In Gombak, Perikatan’s incumbent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who won on a Pakatan ticket in 2018, seemed to be relying on PAS support to keep the seat, he added.

“In Sabah, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee’s fight to keep the Beluran seat is also likely to be close,” he said.

Kiandee won on a Barisan ticket but has since hopped to Perikatan. ANN

