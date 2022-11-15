‘ANWAR MUST DUMP DAP TO BECOME PM’ – DON’T WORRY, MUHYIDDIN – ANWAR WILL. BUT AFTER DAP HELPS HIS PKR TO WIN SOME SEATS FIRST!

IPOH: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim needs to ditch DAP if he wants to become the prime minister, says Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the Pakatan Harapan chairman would never get to be one if he continued to align himself with DAP.

“DAP does not respect the backbone of the nation; the monarchy, the bumiputra and Islam,” he said during a Perikatan Nasional event here on Sunday.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan chairman, said Anwar had yet to become a prime minister despite him eyeing the job for years.

“He is a friend of mine, so I’ve told him that if he wishes to be a prime minister, he needs to dissociate himself from DAP,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who was previously prime minister, said it was his decision to get out of Pakatan.

“During its 22-month administration, I saw many projects and funds for bumiputra being cancelled or almost terminated.

“If the administration had continued, I believe a lot more disasters would have happened that could affect the economy of the bumiputra,” he said.

Muhyiddin also claimed that Anwar had offered him the deputy prime minister role back in the 1990s.

“I have never revealed this story before but it happened during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first administration and Anwar was his deputy.

“Anwar told me that he would be the next prime minister after Dr Mahathir, and that he would appoint me as his deputy. That was a long time ago,” he added.

ANN

.