‘HE IMAGINES THAT THE PEOPLE LOVE HIM BUT ACTUALLY, THEY DON’T’ – MAHATHIR HITS THE NAIL INTO ‘ALL HYPE, NO SUBSTANCE’ ANWAR – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ SHOOTS BACK WITH ‘CALL ME NAMES BUT I NEVER STOLE FROM THE PEOPLE’ – TRUE OR NOT REMAINS TO BE SEEN, BUT FOR SURE ANWAR HAS MORE SEX SCANDALS THAN HIS PROTEGE-TURNED-RIVAL AZMIN
GE15: Anwar’s downfall is that he thinks he is loved by all, says Dr M
KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s repeated attempts to become prime minister have failed because he thinks he is loved by the public, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
He said this was the reason Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan and PKR president, failed to secure the majority to form the government.
“He imagines that the people love him, but actually, they don’t.
“This is why he has never succeeded in his attempt to become the prime minister,” said Dr Mahathir during a ceramah in Kampung Pandan on Monday (Nov 14).
He cited his decision to appoint Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as his deputy prime minister.
“He (Abdullah) supported Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in his contest (for the Umno presidency then) against me.
“Despite this, I still gave Abdullah a chance to serve as my deputy,” Said the former two-time prime minister.
Separately, Dr M was critical of the delay in registering Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) as a formal coalition, alleging that it was deliberate.
“As a result, we have to use the Pejuang logo in the GE15.
“They hope in doing so, they can confuse the voters into not voting for us,” said the GTA chairman
GTA is made of Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional. ANN
GE15: Call me names but I never stole from the people, says Anwar
“(Perikatan Nasional) keeps saying I am too close to DAP, but then it accepts Gerakan?
“If I become prime minister, I will (take) the best Malays, Chinese and Indians to be with me,” he said in response to Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s comment after a Pakatan Harapan tour here on Monday (Nov 14).
“I’d rather be called ‘PM tepi’ (prime minister on the sidelines) than be known as a leader who steals money from the people and country,” he said, referring to the term used on him by detractors for failing to become prime minister after the February 2020 Sheraton Move and subsequent political upheavals.
Separately, Anwar said PAS needs to show it has the morals befitting an Islamic party.
He was asked to comment on Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria’s refusal to apologise for linking Anwar to the “LGBT agenda”. ANN
