4 DAYS TO GO & UMNO ON THE POINT OF IMPLOSION? – ‘BODOH SOMBONG’ ZAHID HAS NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIMSELF – FOR SURE, A COALITION GOVT IS A CERTAINTY NOW – AND AFTER GE15, AN INTERNAL UMNO MAULING AS FURIOUS WARLORDS GO FOR HIS HEAD

- Muhyiddin finding rekindled popularity in Malay heartland
- Muhyiddin making big inroads into UMNO strongholds
- PN legitimate Malay voice from heartlands, at UMNO’s expense
The following has been heavily truncated, rearranged and adapted from Murray Hunter’s: “Is UMNO on the verge of imploding six days before the election?”
This is likely to drastically change the game
MURRAY HUNTER
NOV 13 2022
- Zahid thought plan to drop 4 ministers loyal to Sabri was fool proof
- fierce retaliation by Shahidan, Annuar Musa, Adham Baba, Halimah Sadique
- along with MPs Zahidi Zainal Abidin, Ismail Muttalib, Azhar Ahmad
- Shahidan joined PN, will probably take Arau to PN
- others running as independents
- In Alor Setar, BN endorsed MCA candidate
- many UMNO members assisting other candidates
- threatens BN’s dominance in Alor Setar
- In Bagan Datuk UMNO members standing down
- actively trying to sabotage Zahid’s campaign
- growing rift in UMNO clearly seen in Sungai Buloh
- Khairy dumped in Sg Buloh where UMNO thinks he cannot win
- Khairy heavily criticizing UMNO’s present leadership
- Khairy has to make up a 26,000 vote majority
- Khairy (can become another) faction within UMNO
many disgruntled UMNO members joined those dropped by Zahid
affecting their constituencies and their state as well
Former Padang Besar MP said BN will fall in Perlis
BN will loose 2 Parliamentary seats, Perlis state govt as well
Zahidi, Shahidan, Azhar Ahmad certainly have capability to achieve this
- in Maran, UMNO members support PN’s Ismail Muttalib
- splitting UMNO on the ground (in Maran)
- Ismail Muttalib has chance of retaining Maran under PN
to quell revolt Ahmad Maslan suspended Maran and Arau Wanita chiefs
Wanita traditionally supplies party workers for election campaign
true or not, the effect is destabilization of UMNO
- UMNO under immense pressure for funds
- Najib funded all by-elections since 2018
- played major role in Melaka / Johor state elections
- UMNO has lost advantage of having most funds.
- Poor funding, major infighting catastrophe for UMNO
- UMNO continues to implode over next few days, in jeopardy
Agong would have to invite Muhyiddin or ?? to form government
With all the multi-cornered contests who knows what the result will be?
M admits feels disappointed his Umno friends dropped from contesting in GE
PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today admitted that he was quite disappointed when some of his Umno friends in the Cabinet were not selected to represent the party in the general election (GE).
Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice-president said even though their names were dropped, some of them had stayed loyal to the party and were even prepared to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN).
“We will never forget their deeds. Especially when they chose to stay loyal to the party even though they were not selected to contest.”
“I personally feel quite disappointed when my friends, who are winnable candidates and have contributed so much to the party, could not contest,” he told a press conference after officiating Selangau Section of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Project in Selangau today.
Shahidan decided to contest the GE on the Perikatan Nasional-PAS ticket to defend his Arau seat.
When asked whether those who stayed loyal to Umno would be appointed to hold important posts if BN wins the election, Ismail Sabri said, “Let’s win it first and we’ll decide later.” – BERNAMA
