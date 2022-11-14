4 DAYS TO GO & UMNO ON THE POINT OF IMPLOSION? – ‘BODOH SOMBONG’ ZAHID HAS NO ONE TO BLAME BUT HIMSELF – FOR SURE, A COALITION GOVT IS A CERTAINTY NOW – AND AFTER GE15, AN INTERNAL UMNO MAULING AS FURIOUS WARLORDS GO FOR HIS HEAD

Muhyiddin finding rekindled popularity in Malay heartland

Muhyiddin making big inroads into UMNO strongholds

PN legitimate Malay voice from heartlands, at UMNO’s expense

The following has been heavily truncated, rearranged and adapted from Murray Hunter’s: “Is UMNO on the verge of imploding six days before the election?”

This is likely to drastically change the game

MURRAY HUNTER

NOV 13 2022



Zahid thought plan to drop 4 ministers loyal to Sabri was fool proof

fierce retaliation by Shahidan, Annuar Musa, Adham Baba, Halimah Sadique

along with MPs Zahidi Zainal Abidin, Ismail Muttalib, Azhar Ahmad

Shahidan joined PN, will probably take Arau to PN

others running as independents



In Alor Setar, BN endorsed MCA candidate

many UMNO members assisting other candidates

threatens BN’s dominance in Alor Setar

In Bagan Datuk UMNO members standing down

actively trying to sabotage Zahid’s campaign

growing rift in UMNO clearly seen in Sungai Buloh

Khairy dumped in Sg Buloh where UMNO thinks he cannot win

Khairy heavily criticizing UMNO’s present leadership

Khairy has to make up a 26,000 vote majority

Khairy (can become another) faction within UMNO

many disgruntled UMNO members joined those dropped by Zahid

affecting their constituencies and their state as well

Former Padang Besar MP said BN will fall in Perlis

BN will loose 2 Parliamentary seats, Perlis state govt as well

Zahidi, Shahidan, Azhar Ahmad certainly have capability to achieve this

in Maran, UMNO members support PN’s Ismail Muttalib

splitting UMNO on the ground (in Maran)

Ismail Muttalib has chance of retaining Maran under PN

to quell revolt Ahmad Maslan suspended Maran and Arau Wanita chiefs

Wanita traditionally supplies party workers for election campaign

