FINALLY, ISMAIL SABRI ADMITS HE FEELS ‘DISAPPOINTED’ HIS CLOSE ALLIES IN UMNO DROPPED FROM GE15 – WHILE ‘BAD GUY’ ZAHID PREDICTS MUHYIDDIN’S PN ‘WILL BE LUCKY TO WIN EVEN 25 SEATS’ – ATTACKS ‘FRIENDLY WITH A CERTAIN LEADER’ POLLSTER THAT FOUND PN HAD 35% MALAY SUPPORT VS BN’S 28% – IRONIC OR NOT, THIS SAME POLLSTER PREDICTED A MASSIVE WIN FOR NAJIB & BN IN 2018

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today admitted that he was quite disappointed when some of his Umno friends in the Cabinet were not selected to represent the party in the general election (GE).

Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice-president said even though their names were dropped, some of them had stayed loyal to the party and were even prepared to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We will never forget their deeds. Especially when they chose to stay loyal to the party even though they were not selected to contest.”

“I personally feel quite disappointed when my friends, who are winnable candidates and have contributed so much to the party, could not contest,” he told a press conference after officiating Selangau Section of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Project in Selangau today.

The four Cabinet ministers dropped from Umno’s list of candidates for the GE were the Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Adham Baba and National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamad Saddique.

Shahidan decided to contest the GE on the Perikatan Nasional-PAS ticket to defend his Arau seat.

When asked whether those who stayed loyal to Umno would be appointed to hold important posts if BN wins the election, Ismail Sabri said, “Let’s win it first and we’ll decide later.” – BERNAMA

Don’t trust political surveys, says Zahid

BARISAN Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on the people not to “believe completely” in political surveys. This, he said, is especially when the study shows that voter support is currently not in favour of the coalition (BN). Zahid, however did not name the research body he was referring to but claimed it was “friendly with certain political leaders”. “Recently, various surveys were announced by various parties regarding the current voter sentiment on the projected results of the general election. “However, the findings of these kinds of survey should not be completely trusted by the people,” he said. Zahid said this is because there are survey managers who are close to certain political parties. “There are also surveys that are not close to a certain party, but are friendly with a certain leader or representative,” he wrote on Facebook today. Zahid also disputed the research method of the body conducting the survey. Last Friday, Merdeka Center which presented its research in an online forum concluded that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had more Malay support than BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH). Studies as of last week showed that PN has the support of 35% of Malay voters while BN has 28%. The Merdeka Center’s study has been carried out since before the nomination of candidates and involved more than 1,000 respondents who represent the demographics of voters in Peninsular Malaysia. In an initial reaction a day after the media report on the online forum, Zahid insisted that BN was not affected by the study report. A study by several research bodies ahead of the November 19 polling day suggests that no coalition can win more than 112 seats to form the government. Zahid also believes that PN led by Muhyiddin Yassin will find it difficult to even win 25 seats, but instead that they are trying to play psychological warfare on social media as if that can win many seats. “Hopefully BN members will not be influenced by the false propaganda of BN’s enemies who are trying various ways to minimise BN’s impact on the general election this time,” he said. TMI

– Bernama / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.