TOP GUNS ISMAIL SABRI, KHAIRY, MUHYIDDIN, AZMIN, ANWAR & MAHATHIR ALL SET TO LEAD GRAND RALLIES THIS WEEK IN LAST LAP TO ‘NEW GOVT’

BN, Perikatan, GTA top guns campaign in Klang Valley tonight

THREE main leaders of the political coalitions – Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) – are set to campaign for their parties and candidates in the Klang Valley tonight, aiming to boost their chances of winning seats.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was named prime ministerial candidate for BN, is scheduled to attend two separate events for his ministers, Khairy Jamaluddin in Sungai Buloh and Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Kuala Selangor.

He is set to attend a meet-the-electors function in Uptown Damansara at 8.30pm to canvass votes for Khairy.

From there the caretaker prime minister will head over to Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor at 10pm to participate in a youth programme.

Three-term MP Khairy is standing in Sungai Buloh in this general election after giving up his Rembau seat to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

The Pakatan Harapan-held Sungai Buloh seat is traditionally contested by MIC for BN but has been given to Khairy and Umno this time around.

Zafrul, this being his maiden election, is seeking to wrest the Kuala Selangor seat from Pakatan Harapan.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and other senior leaders are scheduled to attend the PN Best People ceramah at a field in Taman Keramat, located in the Gombak parliamentary constituency.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, will be joined by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PN election director Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also the coalition’s candidate in Gombak.

They will also be joined by party leaders in Selangor as well as PN candidates for several seats in the Klang Valley.

Three-term incumbent Azmin is facing a tough challenge in Gombak where he faces Pakatan Harapan’s Amirudin Shari, who is the Selangor menteri besar.

The other candidates in this five-way race are Gombak BN chief Megat Zulkarnain Omar Din, GTA’s Dr Aziz Jamaludin Mhd Tahir and independent candidate Zulkifli Ahmad, a retired engineer from the Public Works Department, Kuala Lumpur.

This same venue in Taman Keramat attracted thousands of people when Pakatan Harapan held a mega ceramah in the 2018 general election. At the time, Bersatu was part of PH and Azmin was still a PKR member.

PH, led by its chairman Anwar Ibrahim, is scheduled to hold a mega ceramah at this same field on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir Mohamad who leads the GTA coalition is expected to campaign in the Titiwangsa federal constituency for his candidate Khairuddin Abu Hassan.

Khairuddin, who contests under the Pejuang symbol, is up against PH candidate Khalid Samad, former finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani (BN) and PN candidate Dr Rosni Adam from PAS.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.