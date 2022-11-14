WOW! ISMAIL SABRI, DESPERATE OR NOT, SIMPLY THROWS OUT ALL THE GOODIES HE CAN – DECLARES NOV 18 & 19 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS, VOTERS TO TRAVEL TOLL FREE – WHILE NOV SALARIES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS TO BE PAID ON NOV 17 & PENSIONS EVEN EARLIER ON NOV 14
Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Nov 18 and Nov 19 will be public holidays.
“The government has decided that Friday and Saturday will be public holidays to make it easier for voters,” he said.
Malaysia will go to the polls on Saturday for the nation’s 15th general election, with early voting set for tomorrow.
“Thirty highways concessionaires have also agreed to make their roads toll-free on those two days,” he added.
In addition, Ismail Sabri announced that November’s salary for civil servants will be paid on Nov 17, while pensions will be paid on Nov 14. – MKINI
Heavy rain in most parts of M’sia on polling day – Met Dept
According to the freshly updated weather predictions on the MetMalaysia website, most states, ranging from Sarawak to Selangor to Perlis, will experience sunny weather in the mornings, but heavy rain in the evenings.
The rain predictions range from heavy thunderstorms to persistent light rain.
It’s even worse in Kelantan, where most districts can expect rainy weather throughout the day.
Interestingly, the trend is reversed in Penang where a rainy morning can be expected to be followed by clear afternoon weather.
The weather forecast is in line with MetMalaysia’s warnings last month when experts said it was not ideal for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held during the Northeast Monsoon.
MetMalaysia deputy director-general (strategic and technical) Mohd Hashim Mohd Anip said GE15 should not be held this year, specifically during a time when weather patterns are going through change.
“In our opinion, from the point of view of the disaster management community, in general, we do not encourage GE15 being held (at this time).
“This is because, during the transition into the Northeast Monsoon period itself, there will be many locations throughout Malaysia that will face flooding,” he said at the time. MKINI
