Ismail Sabri says Opposition’s Zahid-will-be-PM sentiment merely ‘fairy tale’

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Opposition’s statement that Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will become prime minister if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15) is just a “fairy tale”.

Ismail in an interview with online news portal Free Malaysia Today said that Opposition leaders had no other issue to play up to unnerve BN, except to speculate about the prime minister’s post.

“That’s why they’re trying to confuse (voters). They definitely want BN and Umno leaders to be divided.

“But BN’s decision to nominate me as prospective prime minister was made by the Umno supreme council, the political bureau, and the annual general assembly. In fact, it was welcomed by the (BN) component parties.

“The entire BN leadership, including our chairman Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, (deputy chairman) Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan), and the others, have clearly stated that I am (BN’s) one and only prime minister candidate,” he was quoted saying.

Ismail said Opposition leaders were trying to sow doubt among voters about BN’s capability to establish stability in the nation, one of the coalition’s main messages in its election campaign.

He said the history of Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional have proved that they were incapable of forming a stable government.

He said BN was clear about its goal if it gained power.

“Our manifesto does not only touch on the economy, but also on institutional transformation.”

The Opposition’s attack on Zahid as prospective prime minister began as soon as the general election campaign got underway last week.

PH leaders warned voters that “a vote for BN is a vote for Zahid as prime minister” while PN chimed in by accusing Ismail Sabri of being Zahid’s puppet.

This claim was also made by Pejuang chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who insisted that Zahid would hold the top post if BN won the polls.

MALAY MAIL

