Speaking to reporters in Tambun, Perak last night, state Perikatan Nasional chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he does not condone such statements.

“No no no! PN represents all races. We must respect other religions and celebrate our diversity.

“That is paramount. Malaysians must defend (diversity). I cannot condone that statement,” he said.

Faizal was referring to the spread of a video clip where Zul stated that there were two types of kafir (infidels) – dhimmi and harbi.

Perak PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu

While the kafir dhimmi should be protected because they supported Muslim rule, Zul said the same could not be afforded to the kafir harbi.

He then said he harboured a wish to slaughter the kafir harbi and it was only the laws that were stopping him from doing so.

“The harbi are arrogant. What should we do? If it was me, I would have slaughtered many. It’s true. Same with all of you, right? However, (we don’t) because of laws in this country,” he said.

Zul was believed to have made the comments during an event in Kemaman, Terengganu on Nov 4.

‘No compulsion, no circumcision’

Meanwhile, Kedah PAS chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also chimed in on the matter at the same event in Tambun last night by disavowing Zul’s association with PAS.

“I don’t know him. He does not represent PAS. It’s dangerous for him to say that. He can be arrested,” he said.

Kedah PAS chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

To prove his point that PAS does not compel non-Muslims to follow Islamic traditions, Sanusi pointed to the party’s 32-year rule of Kelantan.

“We never forced anyone to embrace Islam. We didn’t force anyone to circumcise. We have proven it. Don’t be afraid. There were no problems (during our) three-year rule (in Kedah).

“Zul Huzaimy is an actor. Don’t relate him to PAS. He is not a party leader nor a member… If he wants to sabotage our programme, you cannot blame PAS,” he said.

Official statements, added Sanusi, can only come from the party president and secretary-general.

