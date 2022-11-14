IPOH: Only Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is eligible to be the next prime minister, says Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor.

The PAS Kedah Mentri Besar said the other candidates were out of the race.

“Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has lost the support from his own party while Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a former convict.

“Ismail Sabri might be the poster boy, but he has lost the support. Even Khairy Jamaluddin said he wants to clean up Umno.

“The party is already divided. So Ismail Sabri is already out of the race,” he said in his speech at the Perikatan Nasional tour at Meru Raya here Sunday (Nov 13).

Sanusi said Anwar was sacked by Umno due to “moral” issues unlike Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, was sacked due to speaking up against the 1MDB case.

“Anwar is a DAP puppet and not eligible to be the next premier,” he added.

ANN

