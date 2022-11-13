ANOTHER ‘HEADLESS DRAGON’ EMERGES IN GE15 – MUHYIDDIN JOINS ANWAR ON LIST OF POTENTIAL EPIC VICTIMS – UMNO RIDICULES SNEAKY AZMIN’S CLAIM PN CAN WIN 112 SEATS OR EVEN TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY – ‘IS AZMIN PREPARED TO NAME PAS PRESIDENT HADI AWANG OR BERSATU NO.2 PEJA THEIR PM CANDIDATE? AZMIN NEEDS TO ADDRESS THE ISSUE IN PAGOH FIRST BEFORE HE CAN EVEN DECLARE HIMSELF AS PM CANDIDATE FOR PN’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek has questioned claims made by Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that Perikatan is able to get 112 parliamentary seats to form the next Federal Government.

Shabery, who is Barisan Nasional elections communications chief, said based on its own internal survey and cross checking, even Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s seat in Pagoh was not safe.

He explained that Muhyiddin won on a Pakatan Harapan ticket in the last general election, which was supported largely by non-Malay votes.

“But the non-Malay votes (in Pagoh) are still with Pakatan. If it happens, Perikatan will lose its head and become a ‘headless dragon’,” he said in a press conference on Sunday (Nov 13).

He was asked to comment on the claims made by Azmin that Perikatan was confident in capturing Putrajaya, and winning at least 112 seats.

Shabery added that if Muhyiddin could not even keep his Pagoh seat, who would Perikatan pick as their prime minister candidate should they take over Putrajaya.

“Is Azmin prepared to name PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu as their PM candidate?

“Azmin needs to address the issue in Pagoh first before he can even declare himself as the prime minister candidate for Perikatan,” quipped Shabery.

ANN

