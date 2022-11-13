‘IT’S A STUPID CRIMINAL ACT’ – NAZRI ON RUMOURED ANWAR-ZAHID PACT – BUT THEN PERHAPS THAT’S ALL THE BRAINS ANWAR & ZAHID CAN COME UP WITH IN TOTAL, EVEN THOUGH COMBINED TOGETHER – IF ALLEGATION IS TRUE OF USING THE SAME OLD RUSE OF ‘ASKING FOR SIGNATURES ON A STATUTORY DECLARATION’

Speaking to Malaysiakini, the former five-term Padang Rengas MP said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has no authority to hold any negotiations with other parties.

“Umno, a pillar of BN, still has the idea of ‘no DAP, no Anwar’. (Umno) president Zahid has no mandate or authority to meet with Anwar for negotiations.

“I don’t think it’s possible and from Umno’s own point of view, DAP is a fierce enemy.

“So, Zahid is wrong if he thinks he has the power to determine the direction of the winning BN MPs in GE15,” Nazri told Malaysiakini.

Previously, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang claimed there was a conspiracy between Umno, BN, and Harapan to ensure that BN won fewer seats to give a big victory to Harapan.

Hadi claimed the strategy was aimed at facilitating a merger between BN and Harapan to form a federal government after the election.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also made similar accusations against Harapan and BN.

Forcing signatures are a crime

Meanwhile, Nazri said any effort to force BN MPs to sign statutory declarations is a crime.

“There is a story that says we have candidates who have been asked to sign an agreement – which means that tomorrow he (Zahid) can represent them to hold any negotiations.

“It’s a stupid criminal act to control candidates. After they become MPs, you can’t control them by forcing them to sign something that clearly violates their rights. That’s a crime.

“You can be sentenced to seven years in prison under the Penal Code Act,” he said.

The incumbent Padang Rengas MP – who chose not to contest in this general election – commented on the allegations that BN candidates were asked to sign statutory declarations.

Nazri, however, could not confirm whether there were such documents.

Previously, there came to light a document that allegedly required the BN election candidate to authorise Zahid to decide positions within the cabinet.

A copy circulating on social media also claimed they must support Zahid as prime minister and allow Umno to consider collaboration with other parties. Umno described the viral photo of the document as being fake.

According to Nazri, if there is a hung Parliament, power is in the hands of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Don’t forget that, Tuanku will then ask every MP. His Majesty does not accept anyone representing them.

“His majesty will also ask all parliamentarians not to be put together as a group and hand over authority to the party president for their support.

“So this job of asking for signatures on a statutory declaration is a stupid job,” he said.

