‘LAUGHING STOCK’ AZMIN PREDICTS TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY GE15 WIN FOR PN – EVEN THOUGH HE’S NOW TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON PAS SUPPORT TO RETAIN HIS GOMBAK SEAT – TO THE DESPERATE EXTENT HE DEFENDS SANUSI’S ‘WOMEN NOT FIT TO BE MPs’ & SHAHIFUL’S ‘GO TO HELL’ COMMENTS

Speaking to reporters at an event in Gombak, Selangor, he said PN is confident they can get at least 112 seats to form the next federal government.

“We are confident that PN will get a number of seats positive enough for us to form a government this Nov 19. Of course, we aim higher, but at least 112,” he said.

“(To get two-thirds majority) we will have to work hard during the last week of the campaign. There is nothing impossible because voters today are very mature.

“They want a government which can serve them. And if we PN can convince them, it is not impossible for us to get a number big enough to form the government,” he added when asked if PN believes they can get a two-thirds majority.

Azmin is PN’s candidate for the Gombak seat in a five-cornered contest. There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the DSAA Cup e-sports competition in Taman Melewar, Selangor.

According to the Bersatu supreme council member, PN believed voters including from the Chinese community would shore up the coalition in GE15 based on their track record as the government.

He said Bersatu is a Malay-centric party but with a multiracial approach, which guarantees fairness to all citizens regardless of their racial background.

“We also see PN has big potential to get the backing of the Chinese and Indian voters. As we are all aware, the Chinese community is a business community and they want stability, they want business opportunities.

“The community wants a government that can create and spur economic growth. And this is PN’s track record during the time we were leading the government, where we had shown an excellent record in commerce and investments.”

Asked about BN’s confidence that it would get at least 112 seats in GE15, Azmin said that was just based on BN’s assessment.

What is more important, he said, is how voters accept each of the parties that are contesting and their respective manifestos, he added.

Harapan disrespects civil servants, Azmin says

Meanwhile, during a doorstop interview, Azmin also criticised Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim for alleging that military personnel were bribed RM300 each to vote for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Bera, Pahang.

Calling the opposition leader to apologise to all members of the armed forces for insulting them, Azmin expressed his belief that civil servants including members of the security forces would punish Harapan in GE15 for disrespecting them.

“It was an irresponsible remark, he (Anwar) tried to belittle the maturity of our military personnel. It is an insult to them, suggesting that our soldiers can be easily bribed. He should apologise to them.

“And this once again proves that Harapan never respects the members of civil service, government officers, and members of the security forces, by making hurtful statements to their feelings,” he said.

Azmin also linked Anwar’s remarks to his (Azmin’s) recent claim that Harapan tried to force then-prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to transfer eight ministry secretaries-general when it was in power.

“Was it because they were Malays? Because they were Muslims? Why did they want to drag civil servants into political battles while they are only executing government policies?

“This proves that Harapan repeatedly insults and steps on the civil servants, so they must take responsibility for this.

“I believe that members of the civil service including the security forces would punish Harapan in this general election.” MKINI