‘THIS IS NOT PRIME MINISTER OF SHOPEE’ – KHAIRY STICKS WITH ISMAIL SABRI, SENDS UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE TO ZAHID – ‘DON’T SAY THERE WILL BE ANOTHER ORDER & THE GOODS WILL ARRIVE ELSEWHERE’ – AMID RUMORS ZAHID EYEING THE PM POST FOR HIMSELF – OR MIGHT EVEN ‘PASS’ IT TO ANWAR IN EVENT OF AN UMNO-PAKATAN TIE-UP POST GE15

PM post not for sale on Shopee

8am: Petaling Jaya, Selangor – At a campaign rally in Sungai Buloh last night, Khairy Jamaluddin once again insisted that BN’s chosen candidate for prime minister is Ismail Sabri Yaakob and not anyone else.

“There is no one else, everyone has agreed.

“Don’t say there will be another ‘order’ and the goods will arrive elsewhere. This is not the prime minister of Shopee,” said Khairy in response to persistent speculation that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi might secure the post for himself.

“How do you know Ismail Sabri will be the prime minister? He has a rightful place for me in the next cabinet,” Khairy added.

He claimed that Umno candidates such as himself will lead to a stable government and prosperous country.

7am – Kota Melaka, Malacca – BN’s Kota Melaka candidate Kon Qi Yao has taken a musical approach mid-campaign season by releasing a theme song.

Part of the lyrics read:

Stylishly handsome, well respected

Highly knowledgeable yet humble

He is the dream future leader

Vote for Kon Qi Yao this general election

The rakyat will surely be taken care of

His service will definitely satisfy

Kon is up against incumbent and Pakatan Harapan candidate Khoo Poay Tiong, Perikatan Nasional’s Suhaime Borhan, and independent candidate Norazlanshah Hazali.

MKINI

.