ALOR SETAR: The Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) movement was formed to fight bad Malay-based parties and it is not anti-Chinese, says it pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said that although the movement was 100% Malay, it was not against the Chinese community, but was started merely to fight Malay parties such as Umno, which he claims stole money from the people.

“We have to have a good Malay-based party like GTA to fight Umno because Umno has turned bad.

“We are 100% Malay but we are not anti-Chinese. We are anti-bad Malay [party],” he said during a meeting with the Chinese community here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir said that once the bad party is removed, GTA would be able to form a good and credible federal government comprising leaders with integrity.

He said he hoped the Chinese community will support GTA in GE15.

“If we defeat these bad people, we will form a good government which will adhere to the rule of law and treat everyone, regardless of ethnicity, in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

He said he is confident that with a good government leading the country, Malaysia will once again become an Asian Tiger instead of being known for kleptocracy.

Dr Mahathir said if GTA had a Chinese party in the coalition, the Malays in rural areas would not give their vote, and instead will turn to Barisan Nasional.

He said he met the Chinese community in the country during his roadshow and they understood his explanation.

When asked by one of the participants about Chinese-medium schools, Dr Mahathir said for years when he was prime minister not even one such school had been closed.

“If we wanted to close Chinese-medium schools, we would have done it already, but we did not do that.

“Instead, they have been around and Malays also go to study at these schools,” he said.

ANN

