CAN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BE TRUSTED! – JUST DAYS AFTER BRAGGING ABOUT PAKATAN LOOKING TO SABAH & SARAWAK PARTIES TO FORM COALITION GOVT – ANWAR NOW QUICKLY PLAYS DOWN TALK OF PARTNERSHIP WITH GPS – MUST HAVE GOTTEN A NICE REBUFF FROM ABANG JO & CO FOR USING THEM TO PERHAPS DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM INTENSIFYING RUMOURS OF A POST-GE15 ALLIANCE WITH ZAHID’S UMNO

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim has played down talk that the coalition would work with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) after the general election (GE15).

Anwar said PH’s focus was on winning GE15 and that any discussions with political coalitions will only be held after the polls.

He urged Sarawakians to give the coalition’s candidates a strong voice in GE15 so that it could work together as a “state-federal” team to defend the interests of the people in the state.

“Right now, we need a strong representation from PH in Sarawak and Sabah. We need this so that we are able to get the views from the grassroots in both states,” he said at a press conference.

Anwar also placed importance on the devolution of power between Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula to strengthen the country.

He said Putrajaya should respect Sabah and Sarawak and let them handle issues concerning education, health and basic infrastructure as both states had the capacity to understand the needs of their own people.

However, he noted that the devolution of power would be based on clear terms and conditions in order to avoid wastage and corruption.

“Currently, too much power is given to the elites and Sarawak is no exception. There are politicians who enrich themselves at the expense of the people.

“Therefore, a collaboration between the federal and state governments is critical,” he said.

Besides good governance, Anwar added that PH’s offer to Sarawakians was also to maintain a fair, multiracial and multi-religious agenda.

“This is a very important and critical election to determine the political landscape in this country.

“It’s a choice of whether you want racism to continue in this nation. For example, using race as a card to win over rural Malay support by Perikatan Nasional with PAS inside, talking about all those not with them going to hell,” he said.

Anwar also said PH had given their commitment to solving the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issue without much negotiation.

Malaysia will go to the polls on Nov 19, with early voting set for Nov 15.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.