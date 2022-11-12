GE15 LOOKS SET TO BOIL DOWN TO ZAHID-ANWAR TIE-UP VS ISMAIL SABRI-KHAIRY COMBO – ANNUAR MUSA THE LATEST TO WEIGH IN WITH WARNING LETTER TO ZAHID – ‘THIS IS AN UPHILL BATTLE & BN SHOULD NOT BE OVERCONFIDENT BECAUSE THE OTHER PARTIES ARE PUTTING UP A GREAT FIGHT’

Annuar Musa has reminded the BN machinery to not be “overconfident” in facing its opponents in the 15th general election.

The communication and multimedia minister believed that the coalition is facing an “uphill” battle in winning the polls.

“The challenge faced by BN is huge, and honestly, I would tell my friends in BN that they would be wrong to assume that this would be an easy election.

“I personally sent recommendations to the private secretary of the (Umno) president, voicing out my concerns that this is an uphill battle, and the (BN) coalition should not be overconfident (in campaigning) because the other parties are putting up a great fight,” Annuar told reporters during a mingling session with the residents of Pulau Bahagi, Manir in Hulu Terengganu, last night.

BN did not field the incumbent Ketereh MP to defend his seat this time around.

According to Annuar, BN is facing many factors that did not exist before this election.

“Firstly, there are more young voters due to Undi18.

“Secondly, the country has witnessed the change of three governments in less than one parliamentary term, which would enable them to make their own assessments (on the governments).

“Thirdly, the internal problems Umno is facing right now,” he said.

Given the factors, the BN leadership should not take the election lightly, he added.

KJ’s PM aspirations

Commenting on BN’s Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy Jamaluddin’s aim to lead Umno and become the prime minister one day, Annuar said he welcomed a young leader who does not have an “inferiority complex”.

He pointed out that this is an important quality for a good leader.

BN’s Annuar Musa (right) on the campaign trail with Khairy Jamaluddin

“I personally welcome a young leader who does not have an inferiority complex.

“Khairy has started showing such a quality, but at the end of the day, it is up to God,” Annuar added.

He urged Khairy’s critics to understand the underlying message behind the latter’s remark that he wants to lead Umno and then helm the country.

“When Khairy asks Sungai Buloh voters to give him a mandate for the continuity of his political career, it does not mean that he wants to become PM straight away.

“This is because our (BN’s) prime minister candidate is still Ismail Sabri Yaakob. What Khairy is trying to say is Sungai Buloh voters play a huge part in ensuring the career continuity of a talented young man who has the potential to lead the country one day.”

‘Positions don’t matter’

Annuar said he would not lobby for any positions, should BN win the mandate in GE15.

“To me, positions don’t matter. I have held many positions over many years. I have contested for eight terms and held four portfolios (as a minister). I have also been part of the Dewan Negara, Dewan Rakyat, and state legislative assemblies.

“So I’m not thinking about any positions now. What I want to see is the formation of a new government,” he added.

Annuar predicted that those elected to the government will face many challenges.

“The government will be formed on the cusp of a challenging global economic environment, high inflation rates, and many countries have fallen into deficit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, the newly elected government has to manage the economy while maintaining political stability, and creating jobs,” he said.

As such, he urged the people to vote for BN, which can offer prosperity and stability.