KHAIRY, THE THORN IN CROOKED ZAHID’S FLESH, DROPS ANOTHER BOMBSHELL – TO MAKE SURE ISMAIL SABRI RETURNED AS PM – THEN TO ‘CLEAN UP’ UMNO & BN – ‘UMNO HAS LOST ITS WAY & NEEDS TO GO BACK TO ITS ROOTS. UMNO HAS TO BE FIXED,’ SAYS KHAIRY, PERHAPS AS ‘REFORMIST’ AS CAN BE FOR NOW IN INTRIGUE-LADEN, CORRUPTION-FILLED UMNO

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has called himself an “Umno reformist” and claimed that the party has “lost its way and needs to go back to its roots”.
The former Umno Youth chief said he wants to make it a party that Malays can be proud of once again.
“First, I want to win this election and make sure Ismail Sabri Yaakob returns as prime minister. After that, we’ll clean up Umno and BN.
“I am a reformist in Umno. I can’t keep my mouth shut. That’s why I was sent to Sungai Buloh,” the health minister was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.
Admitting that contesting in Sungai Buloh was the biggest challenge of his political career, Khairy said that he was unlike other leaders in Umno, who only dared to contest in safe areas.
“For the first time, there is a federal minister from my party who dares to contest (in an unsafe area) in Selangor,” he said.
BN won only two parliamentary seats in Selangor in the 2018 general election (GE14), with Noh Omar winning in Tanjong Karang for a sixth term and Fasiah Fakeh taking Sabak Bernam. Prior to GE14, Noh Omar was the urban wellbeing, housing and local government minister.
“All this time, the big names in my party always try to choose a safe area. That is why there is not a lot of competition in Selangor. Usually, only Noh Omar would win, and that too in Tanjong Karang.
“No one dares to come to a town like Sungai Buloh. Even in Kuala Selangor, no one dared, except Tengku Zafrul,” he added, referring to finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who is making his debut in a general election.
Khairy will be going up against R Ramanan of Pakatan Harapan, Ghazali Hamin (Perikatan Nasional), Akmal Yusoff (Pejuang), Ahmad Jufliz Faiza (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and two independent candidates for the seat. FMT
I’m not Zahid’s favourite, says KJ
SUNGAI BULOH: Khairy Jamaluddin tonight said that he might not be in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s good books, hours after disputing the Umno president’s claim on his candidacy in the general election.
“I’m not the president’s favourite person as I am not a yes man,” he said at a town hall meeting here tonight.
Khairy also said he did not want Umno to be “known for its court cluster”.
The term refers to prominent Umno leaders, including Zahid and former prime minister Najib Razak, who are either on trial or have been convicted on charges such as criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.
“If there are any attempts to subvert any cases I’ll be the first to object to it, because we shouldn’t interfere. That’s a promise.”
Khairy pointed out that many within Umno were afraid to step up and ask for change.
“But right now we have to be disciplined. He (Zahid) is choosing the candidates. We want change too, we don’t want to be stuck with the old guard anymore,” he said.
Khairy said he wanted to see reforms in his party, to win back former supporters.
“You once supported Umno maybe but not anymore. Not because it’s a bad party but because we have some bad leaders up there. I have to try, otherwise it will keep going down.”
Earlier today, Khairy disputed Zahid’s claim that he had asked to contest the Sungai Buloh seat in the general election, saying he was “left with no choice”.
Separately, Khairy said he was looking forward to the day PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, whom he described as a good friend, takes over from the current president, Anwar Ibrahim.
He said it would be “something special to watch” if they were both candidates for the prime minister’s post.
The health minister had yesterday declared he was ready to lead the country and become prime minister.
“I look forward to that. Not just us but all the young leaders. Who will do the right thing, who will be transparent, fight for the right values and not focus on petty politics.” FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.