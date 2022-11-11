‘VOTE FOR BN OR PAKATAN & YOU WILL END UP IN HELL’ – PAS LEADER APOLOGISES FOR SHOCK CLAIM IN VIRAL VIDEO – ‘WHAT I MEANT WAS, IT IS ABOUT DOING GOOD OR BAD’

SIK PAS Youth chief Shahiful Nasir has apologised for claiming those who vote for Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan next week will “end up in hell”.

“On the issue of heaven and hell, it does not depend on whether one votes for BN or PH. What I meant was, in general, it is about doing good or bad.

“I would like to apologise to all for the mistake I made in my speech.

“I ask that people stop sharing and spreading the video to ensure harmony and so that the general election is free of problems or issues that are extreme and over the limit,” said Shahiful.

In a video uploaded yesterday, Shahiful had urged voters to vote Perikatan Nasional instead of PH or BN.

This is not the first time a PAS leader has claimed that a voter might end up in hell if he or she does not cast their ballot for PAS.

Its president, Abdul Hadi Awang in 1981 once claimed that a Muslim who supported Umno is considered an apostate.

The speech dubbed as Amanat Haji Hadi was made prior to the Memali incident in 1985 where 14 PAS supporters were killed in a riot which saw four police officers dead.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

