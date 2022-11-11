FROM ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ TO ‘AUTHENTIC INFORMATION’, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR ROLLS INTO HIS NEXT DISASTER – CLAIMS AGAINST MILITARY PERSONNEL RECEIVING RM300 EACH TO VOTE A ‘MALICIOUS ACCUSATION’, ISMAIL SABRI DEMANDS APOLOGY

The allegation made by Pakatan Harapan (Harapan) chairperson Anwar Ibrahim that military personnel here have already cast their votes for the general election today and were paid to do so, is a lie and a malicious accusation against the armed forces, said caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said Anwar’s allegation had also tarnished the image of the security forces and insulted the military personnel not only in Bera, but also nationwide.

“The accusation that the military personnel were paid (to vote) is a malicious accusation. Do not insult them like that.

“I call on Anwar to retract the accusation and apologise, not to me, but to the military personnel who were accused of being paid to vote and everything,” he told reporters after attending the Moh Ngeteh programme with the Orang Asli community in Kampung Bongkok today.

The caretaker prime minister said this in response to Anwar’s claim, which was published on a news portal, that he has credible evidence of illegal voting taking place today involving members of the armed forces, and that they voted in Bera and were paid RM300.

Ismail Sabri, however, did not refute the possibility that the military personnel cast their ballots as postal voters, saying that “under the Election Commission Act, there are categories of postal voters, early voters and normal voters.”

The Election Commission has set Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 19 for polling. bernama

Anwar alleges some military personnel voted today, got RM300

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today alleged that military personnel who cast their early votes for the 15th general election (GE15) in caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s parliamentary seat of Bera were paid RM300 each to do so.

Speaking at an event in Kuala Terengganu today, the Pakatan Harapan chairperson claimed that he has received “authentic information” that military personnel and postal voters have started voting this morning, which is in violation of the Election Commission’s (EC) regulations. “Especially, (voters) in Bera parliamentary seat are paid RM300,” he told about 100 attendees at the event. “I would like to advise EC to take stern action so that our polls are not compromised,” said Anwar. “Apparently, Ismail Sabri and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein are worried. They know that BN is in its worst situation and they conspire with Perikatan Nasional in resorting to this. “I ask this matter to be rectified, meaning that the ballots cast today by the military and police must be cancelled – and allow them to revote on Nov 15,” urged Anwar. Report to MACC, EC says Malaysiakini has attempted to contact Ismail Sabri’s aide for comments. Anwar questioned why the EC allegedly allowed the voting process to go on today, when early voting was scheduled on Nov 15. “How did this (early voting) happen today? I’m worried there was money, pressure, and fraud involved,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the EC has responded to Anwar’s allegation, saying whoever has evidence of alleged bribery during the postal voting in Bera, should present the information with evidence to the MACC. – MKINI

