According to the Free Malaysia Today portal, Merdeka Center director Ibrahim Suffian said there could be a swing in Malay votes towards PN, which would allow it to leapfrog Barisan Nasional.
Up until caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament and called for GE15, BN had been thought the clear favourite due to its dominating performance in preceding state elections.
Today, Ibrahim said there was a prevailing view among Malays that PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had been punished for opposing then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on the 1MDB scandal in 2015.
Najib was imprisoned in October after losing his final appeal against his conviction of all seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million from a former 1MDB subsidiary.
“If PN is able to gain more than 50 per cent of the Malay vote in the general election, the outcome will be fatal to BN,” Ibrahim said.
