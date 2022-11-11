SABOTAGE AGAINST THE CORRUPT ‘GAJI BUTAs’ THE CAUSE FOR LRT BREAKDOWNS? – TRUE OR NOT, MALAYSIANS SUFFER AGAIN FOR VOTING IN 60 YEARS OF UMNO-BN RULE, CULTURE & MINDLESS EDUCATION SYSTEM

LRT breakdown could be sabotage, said Prasarana 1st CEO Ridza A. Salleh

ATC failure could be due to unhappiness among staff in Prasarana

I do not rule out possibility of sabotage,” he told The Vibes

sabotage could be due to years of animosity at middle, lower levels

layers of people in Prasarana

too many layers at top consuming big fat salaries .. .animosity among staff

“Prasarana or RapidKL is not a place to earn fat salaries and do nothing.

top people earn a lot, bottom people earn not so much, create animosity

“possible when you don’t look after (lower-ranked) staff morale” he said

Ridza helmed Putra LRT and Prasarana for seven years

“could be result of unhappy working environment for quite a while

absence of succession plan another factor in creating grim work culture

zero succession planning, we put (in) the wrong people he said allegation of sabotage, unable to pinpoint exact cause of ATC failure

Two days ago, Prasarana announced engineers unable to diagnose issue

Rapid Rail suspended Kelana Jaya line for seven days

Wee Ka Siong expected to address issues surrounding breakdown

Ridza lamented reliance on foreign experts from Toronto, Istanbul

I have full confidence in local experts

we’ve been running system for 25 years. This is about managing

my experience developing from scratch, running LRT service for 7 years

we had more problems than today, we overcame it with grit

“we learned it ourselves. We didn’t go overseas to learn everything

My Comments :

Their whole system is already breaking down. The education system has broken down. But you do not see it because the schools do not have to move like a train.

When the train does not move then everyone becomes immediately aware of the problem.

What do I think? I think all this is because of money. The other day the CEO already mentioned that some new upgrade would be needed for the LRT that may cost about RM150 Million !!

RM150 Million?? Everything is in the hundreds of millions.

Folks, do you notice that new radio frequency id lane at the toll booths? They do not work very well. Too frequently cars get piled up because the thing does not open.

In the beginning they wanted to change almost ALL the toll lanes with the new radio frequency thing. It created a huge uproar. So Brader Mael ordered that the old TnG lanes be restored. Which they did. Thank you.

So the radio frequency thing was reduced to just one or two lanes.

What does this mean? It means money. They must have budgeted for x number of lanes at every toll booth from Perlis to JB. Maybe they even paid money upfront for the radio id equipment, the renovations to the toll booths etc. Then suddenly their new lanes got cancelled.

I hope the government did not use taxpayers funds to pay any compensation claims to that radio id operators.

But whatever the case, their operating cashflow now must be much less. If the cashflow is much less, then it will be that much more difficult to pay the technicians and engineers, buy the spares and software to maintain the radio id system.

It is always about money.

Back to the LRT case, the former CEO Ridza Abdoh Salleh says there are layers of people at the top who “do nothing” but they earn big fat salaries. But the lower levels get paid much less. So “there is a lot of animosity“.

Say what you want. The trains are not running. The toll gate does not open all the time. The school system has broken down.

